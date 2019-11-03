This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We’re better than this in Ireland': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 3 Nov 2019, 6:30 PM
There is such emptiness in our lives without her.

Geraldine Kriegel, the mother of a 14-year-old Ana Kriegel who was murdered by two boys in an abandoned house in Lucan on 14 May 2018, gave a victim impact statement in court.

90329711_90329711 Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

If they feel that they are doing it in mine or my families’ name, then they are badly mistaken.

Quinn Group founder Sean Quinn called on those who have threatened directors of his former companies to withdraw these threats and urged those who have carried out “these heinous acts to cease immediately”.

MQI 08_90583360 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

I think it’s a dictatorship to be quite frank.

Tom Brabazon, Dublin’s deputy Lord Mayor, on a statement from Minister for Health Simon Harris (above), who intends to push ahead with plans to open a supervised drug injection centre in the city.

file-photo-sinn-fein-has-said-that-one-of-its-tds-martin-kenny-has-been-the-subject-of-an-apparent-arson-attack-at-his-home-in-co-leitrim-the-partys-leader-said-mr-kennys-car-was-set-alight-near Source: RollingNews.ie

We are where we are… it’s steel and glass and plastic, they’re all replaceable.

Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny speaking to Ocean FM about an incident in which his car was set on fire outside his home.

stardust-nightclub-fire Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

We were sort of in shock. We wanted to see Caroline… They brought a piece of Caroline’s jeans. It was soaking wet. There was a comb melted, a watch that was burnt to bits, and a chain that was badly burnt.

Maurice McHugh spoke to TheJournal.ie‘s Stardust podcast about the day he and his wife Phyllis identified the remains of their daughter Caroline, who died in the 1981 Stardust fire disaster.

Gambling 983_90570913 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

We’re better than this in Ireland. Across our country, we’re better than this.

David Stanton, Minister with special responsibility for Equality, Immigration, and Integration, called for an end protests in Achill against plans to house 13 asylum seekers on the island.

conor-mcgregor-court-case Source: PA Wire/PA Images

What I did was very wrong and I’d like to apologise again to the injured party and today before the court and assure you that nothing of this nature will happen again.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor speaking to the judge in this week in a case where he pleaded guilty to the assault of a man at a Dublin pub.

portraits-of-oct-2019 Source: PA Images

Corbyn would be so bad for your country, he’d be so bad, he’d take you on such a bad way. He’d take you into such bad places.

US President Donald Trump spoke to LBC Radio about the prospect of Jeremy Corbyn as UK prime minister.

tom_boyle_wit_5_-_web Source: WIT

If I can do it, anyone can do it. It’s not an age thing.

Tom Boyle, who turned 82 last week, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Irish this week, and spoke to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland about this achievement.

