Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Umbrellas at he ready amid a dull start to the May bank holiday weekend in Malahide. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Tory MP Neil Parish has resigned. Source: PA

#TORY MP QUITS Neil Parish resigns as an MP after admitting to twice watching pornography in the UK House of Commons.

#UKRAINE Police in Ukraine report finding three bodies with their hands tied behind their backs, as Russia continues shelling the east of the country.

#MAXWELL CASE British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell fails to overturn her conviction for sex trafficking girls for US financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at Friday's weigh-in. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Katie Taylor will take on Amanda Serrano in New York tonight in what is being billed as “the biggest fight in female boxing history”. Will you be tuning in to the fight that’s due to get underway at around 3am Irish time? Take part in our poll here.