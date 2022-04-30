Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Ireland
- The INMO warned of a ‘real problem along the western seaboard’ after record-breaking overcrowding in University Hospital Limerick in April.
- A man was pulled from his car and assaulted in an “attempted carjacking” in Dublin, according to gardaí.
- Stormont election candidate reveals she was assaulted and threatened with more violence while out canvassing, as PSNI investigate criminal damage in “nasty election campaign”.
- Former Dublin manager Jim Gavan and author Roddy Doyle addressed the first meeting of Citizens’ Assembly on directly elected Dublin Mayor.
- Two men arrested after €28,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine is seized in Cork as park of Operation Tara.
- Supreme Court rules President is immune from EU regulations around public disclosure of environmental information.
- The Journal looks at some of the stand-out pieces of legislation that the Government will seek to finalise over the coming months.
International
#TORY MP QUITS Neil Parish resigns as an MP after admitting to twice watching pornography in the UK House of Commons.
#UKRAINE Police in Ukraine report finding three bodies with their hands tied behind their backs, as Russia continues shelling the east of the country.
#MAXWELL CASE British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell fails to overturn her conviction for sex trafficking girls for US financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.
Parting Shot
Katie Taylor will take on Amanda Serrano in New York tonight in what is being billed as “the biggest fight in female boxing history”. Will you be tuning in to the fight that’s due to get underway at around 3am Irish time? Take part in our poll here.
