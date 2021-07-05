Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Public health officials confirmed a further 365 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. A 47-year-old man has been jailed for life for the murder of elderly Limerick woman Rose Hanrahan .

. Vaccine supplies for 18 to 34-year-olds are very limited as pharmacies can begin administering Janssen to the cohort.

to the cohort. Ireland’s planning system should be going digital within the next 18 months.

should be going digital within the next 18 months. Plans to allow indoor hospitality could go ahead if people can prove their vaccination status or that they have tested negative for Covid-19, under proposals discussed by representatives and officials.

could go ahead if people can prove their vaccination status or that they have tested negative for Covid-19, under proposals discussed by representatives and officials. The Irish Prison Service is “aware” of a TikTok video that claims to show the inside of Mountjoy Prison and has been viewed more than 400,000 times.

that claims to show the inside of Mountjoy Prison and has been viewed more than 400,000 times. The Covid-19 infection rate in Buncrana is six times higher than the national average .

. Normal People won in nine categories at last night’s virtual Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) Film and Drama Awards.

in nine categories at last night’s virtual Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) Film and Drama Awards. A woman has been convicted of handling stolen property after an ISPCA inspector found a dead dog in a concrete yard in Co Tipperary.

THE WORLD

A rescue team searches through the debris in Florida Source: Carl Juste

#US The death toll has reached 27 after the collapse of a condo tower in Florida, with 118 people still missing.

#UK England is set to lift mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing rules later this month.

#LUXEMBOURG Luxembourg’s prime minister is in a “serious but stable” condition in hospital with Covid-19.

#SCANDANAVIA Meterologists in Nordic countries recorded near-record temperatures during the weekend, including highs of 34 degrees Celsius.

PARTING SHOT

Have you been impacted by Covid-19 restrictions in maternity hospitals?

The Journal wants to hear from you about how these restrictions affected you over the past 15 months.

To share your story, please contact orladwyer@thejournal.ie – you can find more details here.