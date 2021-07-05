#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Monday 5 Jul 2021, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

1832 Outdoor dining Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed a further 365 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • A 47-year-old man has been jailed for life for the murder of elderly Limerick woman Rose Hanrahan.
  • Vaccine supplies for 18 to 34-year-olds are very limited as pharmacies can begin administering Janssen to the cohort.
  • Ireland’s planning system should be going digital within the next 18 months.
  • Plans to allow indoor hospitality could go ahead if people can prove their vaccination status or that they have tested negative for Covid-19, under proposals discussed by representatives and officials. 
  • The Irish Prison Service is “aware” of a TikTok video that claims to show the inside of Mountjoy Prison and has been viewed more than 400,000 times.
  • The Covid-19 infection rate in Buncrana is six times higher than the national average.
  • Normal People won in nine categories at last night’s virtual Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) Film and Drama Awards.
  • A woman has been convicted of handling stolen property after an ISPCA inspector found a dead dog in a concrete yard in Co Tipperary.  

THE WORLD

building-collapse-miami A rescue team searches through the debris in Florida Source: Carl Juste

#US The death toll has reached 27 after the collapse of a condo tower in Florida, with 118 people still missing. 

#UK England is set to lift mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing rules later this month. 

#LUXEMBOURG Luxembourg’s prime minister is in a “serious but stable” condition in hospital with Covid-19. 

#SCANDANAVIA Meterologists in Nordic countries recorded near-record temperatures during the weekend, including highs of 34 degrees Celsius. 

PARTING SHOT

Have you been impacted by Covid-19 restrictions in maternity hospitals?

The Journal wants to hear from you about how these restrictions affected you over the past 15 months.

To share your story, please contact orladwyer@thejournal.ie – you can find more details here

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

