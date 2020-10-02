Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Businessman Martin O’Byrne outside the PPE Shop he runs in Dun Laoghaire today. It's the first dedicated shop for personal protective equipment in Ireland. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The government has accepted NPHET’s recommendations to introduce tighter restrictions on household visits

on household visits Public health officials confirmed that there has been one further death and 470 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

in Ireland The government ran a €9.4 billion deficit for the first three quarters of the year

deficit for the first three quarters of the year Ex- Debenhams workers have ended a five-day occupation of a Waterford store

workers have ended a five-day occupation of a Waterford store Northern Ireland has confirmed a record high number of Covid-19 cases, with 934 new cases announced today

announced today The High Court has ruled against Ryanair in its challenge to the State’s Covid-19 travel advice

has ruled against Ryanair in its challenge to the State’s Covid-19 travel advice Irish poet Derek Mahon has died aged 78 in county Cork

aged 78 in county Cork Dublin County Council is to initiate legal proceedings against Derryroe after the developer demolished the home of 1916 leader The O’Rahilly

Driving instructors are calling for access to toilets and shelter in RSA centres

THE WORLD

Source: Shutterstock/Ron Adar

#POSITIVE PRESIDENT US President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19 and is showing symptoms. Joe Biden has tested negative.

#BELGIUM Belgian police have launched an investigation after Irish MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan said his Twitter account was hacked

#LOCAL LOCKDOWNS A third of the UK will be under tighter restrictions from tomorrow as new lockdowns are imposed in the north of England

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

This tweet asking what chocolate bar you would choose to get rid of has caused quite a stir among Irish Twitter users.

Source: Maureen Catterson/Twitter

So far, Bountys and Picnics seem to be on the most hit lists.