Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The government has accepted NPHET’s recommendations to introduce tighter restrictions on household visits
- Public health officials confirmed that there has been one further death and 470 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland
- The government ran a €9.4 billion deficit for the first three quarters of the year
- Ex-Debenhams workers have ended a five-day occupation of a Waterford store
- Northern Ireland has confirmed a record high number of Covid-19 cases, with 934 new cases announced today
- The High Court has ruled against Ryanair in its challenge to the State’s Covid-19 travel advice
- Irish poet Derek Mahon has died aged 78 in county Cork
- Dublin County Council is to initiate legal proceedings against Derryroe after the developer demolished the home of 1916 leader The O’Rahilly
- Driving instructors are calling for access to toilets and shelter in RSA centres
THE WORLD
#POSITIVE PRESIDENT US President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19 and is showing symptoms. Joe Biden has tested negative.
#BELGIUM Belgian police have launched an investigation after Irish MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan said his Twitter account was hacked
#LOCAL LOCKDOWNS A third of the UK will be under tighter restrictions from tomorrow as new lockdowns are imposed in the north of England
PARTING SHOT
This tweet asking what chocolate bar you would choose to get rid of has caused quite a stir among Irish Twitter users.
So far, Bountys and Picnics seem to be on the most hit lists.
