Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#ELON MUSK Twitter has suspended accounts of more than a half-dozen journalists who had been writing about the company and its new owner Elon Musk.
#NORTHERN IRELAND UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that he is working “flat out” to try and restore the power sharing Executive in Northern Ireland following its collapse earlier this year.
#BERLIN A giant aquarium containing around 1,500 tropical fish has burst in Berlin, flooding a hotel lobby and a nearby street and leaving two people injured.
Today, we asked The Journal readers to send in photos that they took over the last week.
Here are just a few:
