The sun sets in Co Kildare
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Friday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

The sun sets in Co Kildare

International

WhatsApp Image 2022-12-16 at 10.20.14 Political leaders meet with Rishi Sunak earlier today

#ELON MUSK Twitter has suspended accounts of more than a half-dozen journalists who had been writing about the company and its new owner Elon Musk.

#NORTHERN IRELAND UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that he is working “flat out” to try and restore the power sharing Executive in Northern Ireland following its collapse earlier this year.

#BERLIN A giant aquarium containing around 1,500 tropical fish has burst in Berlin, flooding a hotel lobby and a nearby street and leaving two people injured.

Parting Shot

Today, we asked The Journal readers to send in photos that they took over the last week.

Here are just a few:

download Dog playing in the snow, by Ray Brophy

download (1) Leaf, by Ciaran Acton

download (2) Frozen Rose, by Barbara Jacobi

For more photos, take a look here

Making a difference

