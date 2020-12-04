Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Six further deaths and 265 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland.
- Northern Ireland received its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines.
- A woman in her 50s died and three people were brought to hospital following a crash in Co Roscommon this morning.
- A wind warning is in effect around Ireland as gusts of up to 100 km/h are expected to hit the country alongside a gale warning at sea.
- Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley is to seek to make a statement to the Dáil on Monday week and will not be in the Dáil for the upcoming week.
- Restaurants and gastropubs were able to reopen their doors today. Here’s everything you need to know about guidelines, time limits and substantial meals.
- TheJournal.ie visited several Dublin pubs (operating as restaurants) that reopened today.
- Police in Northern Ireland are searching for paramilitary suspects they believe carried out a punishment shooting in Belfast last night.
- The government has reiterated its pledge to increase powers for local councils to enter rental properties after last night’s RTÉ Investigates programme.
- The Taoiseach said he would be willing to publicly receive the coronavirus vaccine on television in the future if it helps people “make sure that I’m taking the vaccine”.
WORLD
#TRADE DEAL: Brexit negotiations have been temporarily paused as the conditions for reaching an agreement have not been met after a week of talks in London.
#HUMAN RIGHTS: More than 1,500 Rohingya refugees have been sent to an isolated island by authorities in Bangladesh, despite calls by human rights groups to stop the process.
#BAN: Italy has banned travel between towns over Christmas in a bid to stop a third wave of Covid-19.
PARTING SHOT
Our reporter Sean Murray took the brave steps into the cold today to visit several pubs operating as restaurants in Dublin that just re-opened their doors.
Robert McCarthy, the manager of the Old Storehouse in Temple Bar, told him: “It’s an absolute joy to be opening again. All the staff are delighted and keen to be back as well. Which is great. It’s a great relief.”
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Emotions were mixed among the pub owners re-opening to customers after six weeks.
Some felt stressed by the prospect of putting all the effort in to re-open now, just to close again if there’s another lockdown in the new year. Some were delighted to see their customers making bookings again. Some could see hope on the horizon for a return to normality while others felt normality is something far away.
COMMENTS