#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 4 December 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 4 Dec 2020, 8:59 PM
42 minutes ago 1,578 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5289332

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

file-photo-after-the-easing-of-covid-19-restrictions-large-parts-of-the-hospitality-sector-are-reopening-today-including-restaurants-cafes-and-pubs-that-serve-food-end Eamonn O’Malley from the Old Stand pub putting up decorations earlier today. Source: Sasko Lazarov

WORLD

winter-weather-dec-4th-2020 A dog walker battling the snow in Northumberland, England today. Source: PA

#TRADE DEAL: Brexit negotiations have been temporarily paused as the conditions for reaching an agreement have not been met after a week of talks in London.

#HUMAN RIGHTS: More than 1,500 Rohingya refugees have been sent to an isolated island by authorities in Bangladesh, despite calls by human rights groups to stop the process.

#BAN: Italy has banned travel between towns over Christmas in a bid to stop a third wave of Covid-19. 

PARTING SHOT 

Our reporter Sean Murray took the brave steps into the cold today to visit several pubs operating as restaurants in Dublin that just re-opened their doors.

Robert McCarthy, the manager of the Old Storehouse in Temple Bar, told him: “It’s an absolute joy to be opening again. All the staff are delighted and keen to be back as well. Which is great. It’s a great relief.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Emotions were mixed among the pub owners re-opening to customers after six weeks. 

Some felt stressed by the prospect of putting all the effort in to re-open now, just to close again if there’s another lockdown in the new year. Some were delighted to see their customers making bookings again. Some could see hope on the horizon for a return to normality while others felt normality is something far away. 

You can read more in the full article here.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie