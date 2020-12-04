Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Eamonn O’Malley from the Old Stand pub putting up decorations earlier today. Source: Sasko Lazarov

WORLD

A dog walker battling the snow in Northumberland, England today. Source: PA

#TRADE DEAL: Brexit negotiations have been temporarily paused as the conditions for reaching an agreement have not been met after a week of talks in London.

#HUMAN RIGHTS: More than 1,500 Rohingya refugees have been sent to an isolated island by authorities in Bangladesh, despite calls by human rights groups to stop the process.

#BAN: Italy has banned travel between towns over Christmas in a bid to stop a third wave of Covid-19.

PARTING SHOT

Our reporter Sean Murray took the brave steps into the cold today to visit several pubs operating as restaurants in Dublin that just re-opened their doors.

Robert McCarthy, the manager of the Old Storehouse in Temple Bar, told him: “It’s an absolute joy to be opening again. All the staff are delighted and keen to be back as well. Which is great. It’s a great relief.”

Emotions were mixed among the pub owners re-opening to customers after six weeks.

Some felt stressed by the prospect of putting all the effort in to re-open now, just to close again if there’s another lockdown in the new year. Some were delighted to see their customers making bookings again. Some could see hope on the horizon for a return to normality while others felt normality is something far away.

You can read more in the full article here.