Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND

Snow on the top of Lugnaquillia in Wicklow Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as the “Hitler of the 21st Century” as he says that sanctions against Russia will have an impact on Ireland’s economy.

will have an impact on Ireland’s economy. Sinn Féin TD Violet-Anne Wynne has quit the party, claiming she has been subjected to “psychological warfare ”.

”. The man who ran the Stardust nightclub in north Dublin where 48 people died in a fire in February 1981 is seeking a judicial review ahead of new inquests.

ahead of new inquests. A senior lawyer has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with the murder of a man in a shooting on farmland near Tallaght.

near Tallaght. Broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan has reached a settlement with Meta over false and misleading advertisements that appeared on Facebook.

that appeared on Facebook. An additional 4,445 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland.

have been reported in Ireland. The Garda Ombudsman is investigating the death of a man in custody in recent days.

UKRAINE

A protester outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin today Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

#THIS MORNING Explosions sounded before dawn in Kyiv as Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting.

#THIS AFTERNOON In Ireland, Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar confirmed further sanctions were being brought to the table while protests against Russia intensified in Dublin. Russia was thrown out of this year’s Eurovision for its invasion of Ukraine.

#TONIGHT Ukrainian and Russian forces clash near Kyiv as the EU adds Vladimir Putin and foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to its sanctions list.

