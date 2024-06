NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

ELECTIONS

The count continues in the RDS, Ballsbridge, for the remaining seats in the Irish local elections. Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

IRELAND

Gardaí were investigating the death of a man after an assault in the Finglas area of Dublin overnight.

area of Dublin overnight. The Coast Guard took a seriously ill crew member from a merchant vessel 296 kilometres off the south west coast by helicopter to Kerry for treatment.

took a seriously ill crew member from a merchant vessel 296 kilometres off the south west coast by helicopter to Kerry for treatment. Gardaí were investigating what a spokesperson described as an “object of concern” in Ravensdale, to the north of Dundalk in Co Louth overnight.

in Ravensdale, to the north of Dundalk in Co Louth overnight. A man died in a road traffic collision in Moville, Co Donegal.

INTERNATIONAL

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a surprise snap election. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#FRANCE: French President Emmanuel Macron announced a snap election after his party was projected to take a hammering from the far-right in EU elections.

Advertisement

#ISRAEL War cabinet member Benny Gantz quit the Israeli coalition government, ramping up pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

#EU Exit polls and projections pointed to gains for the far right in Austria, France and Germany.

#GREECE The wife of TV doctor Michael Mosley confirmed his death on a Greek island.

PARTING SHOT

ANOTHER GREAT SNAP from Sasko Lazarov of Rolling News today!

Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris with Regina Doherty speaking to the media during results for the Local and European elections in the RDS Dublin. Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov