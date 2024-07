EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COOLOCK: Six more people have been charged in relation to yesterday’s disturbances at a site earmarked for asylum seekers in Coolock, bringing the total to 21.

2. #DUBLIN: Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has warned that Dublin City Council may “lose” transport funding if it resists traffic plan for the city centre.

3. #EUROPE: A political row is on the cards as Fianna Fáil MEPs are breaking rank with their European grouping and voting against Ursula Von der Leyen’s continued presidency of the European Commission.

4. #HOUSING: Only 158 new social homes were delivered in the first three months of this year.

5. #MORATORIUM: The fallout from the assassination attempt on Donald Trump continues in surprising ways, as comedian and actor Jack Black has cancelled his band Tenacious D’s world tour after his partner Kyle Gass joked about the shooting while on stage.