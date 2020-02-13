The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LYRA MCKEE: A 52-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lyra McKee in Derry.

2. #NO TALKS: Fianna Fáil’s parliamentary party has agreed not to enter into coalition talks with Sinn Féin, but it’s understood that it will consider a coalition with other parties.

3. #BRAND NEW: Brandon Lewis has been named as the new Northern Ireland Secretary after Julian Smith was sacked from Boris Johnson’s cabinet.

4. #FUNERAL: The priest who led the funeral of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods today has said his killers were ‘arrogant’ and ‘evil’ people who took him from his family ‘in the most gruesome way’.

5. #SLIGO: A man has died after a road traffic collision in Sligo this afternoon.