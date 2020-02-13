This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Pavel Mitrofanov
Image: Shutterstock/Pavel Mitrofanov

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LYRA MCKEE: A 52-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lyra McKee in Derry. 

2. #NO TALKS: Fianna Fáil’s parliamentary party has agreed not to enter into coalition talks with Sinn Féin, but it’s understood that it will consider a coalition with other parties.

3. #BRAND NEW: Brandon Lewis has been named as the new Northern Ireland Secretary after Julian Smith was sacked from Boris Johnson’s cabinet.

4. #FUNERAL: The priest who led the funeral of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods today has said his killers were ‘arrogant’ and ‘evil’ people who took him from his family ‘in the most gruesome way’.

5. #SLIGO: A man has died after a road traffic collision in Sligo this afternoon. 

Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

