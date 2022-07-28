The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COMPROMISE Farmers will be asked to reduce their emissions by 25% by 2030 following an agreement reached by government leaders, after several days of tense talks.

2. #FIRE SAFETY The Minister for Housing has said a plan is to be developed to help owners of Celtic Tiger-era apartments and duplexes with construction defects, following the publication of a working group report today.

3. #NORTHERN IRELAND The PSNI have arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of a 63-year-old man, who was found dead in Co Antrim yesterday.

4. #FINGAL COUNTY COUNCIL A warning has been issued to beachgoers after Lion’s Mane jellyfish were spotted at beaches on the east coast.

5. #COURTS A man who raped, assaulted and coercively controlled a woman in the course of a six week relationship has been jailed for 17 years.