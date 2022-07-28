The 5 at 5: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #COMPROMISE Farmers will be asked to reduce their emissions by 25% by 2030 following an agreement reached by government leaders, after several days of tense talks.
2. #FIRE SAFETY The Minister for Housing has said a plan is to be developed to help owners of Celtic Tiger-era apartments and duplexes with construction defects, following the publication of a working group report today.
3. #NORTHERN IRELAND The PSNI have arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of a 63-year-old man, who was found dead in Co Antrim yesterday.
4. #FINGAL COUNTY COUNCIL A warning has been issued to beachgoers after Lion’s Mane jellyfish were spotted at beaches on the east coast.
5. #COURTS A man who raped, assaulted and coercively controlled a woman in the course of a six week relationship has been jailed for 17 years.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS