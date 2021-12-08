#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 8 December 2021
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Jane Moore Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STORM BARRA: The Department of Education has advised all schools around the country to open as usual tomorrow

2. #CLEAN UP: 30,000 people are without power and 48,000 are facing water supply issues following the storm, with Six Boil Water Notices currently in effect. 

3. #VACCINE PROGRAMME: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has accepted recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Council (NIAC) that children aged 5-11 be offered the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

4. #PEGGY MORRISSEY: Tributes have been paid to Peggy Morrissey, the mother of RTÉ sports commentator Marty Morrissey, who passed away after a road accident in the early hours of yesterday morning.

5. #LAST CHRISTMAS: Boris Johnson’s adviser Allegra Stratton has resigned following the leaking of footage which showed her joking about a Christmas party reportedly held last year by No 10 Downing Street staff while the UK was under strict lockdown rules.

