The 8 at 8: Wednesday

1. #SHOOTING: A man in his 60s has been shot dead in Co Mayo. A man in his 80s hs been arrested.

2. #PSC: The government could be set for a legal showdown with the Data Protection Commission if it ignores the watchdog’s orders on the Public Services Card.

3. #BEEF: Restaurants could run out of beef if blockades outside meat factories continue, RTÉ News reports. Farmers are protesting over the prices they receive for their animals.

4. #SOLDIER F: A former British soldier charged with murdering two people in the 1972 Bloody Sunday killings faces an initial court hearing today.

5. #ISRAEL: The results in Israel’s general election are too close to call, according to an exit poll.

6. #BREXIT: The British government’s lawyers will argue that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament was lawful and the Supreme Court cannot interfere in political matters, Sky News reports.

7. #NURSING HOMES: A 10% increase in both home and residential care would drastically reduce pressure on bed availability in Irish hospitals, according to a new report.

8. #BUSKING: Musicians and performers in Galway have branded as “ridiculous” new bylaws on busking in the city.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

