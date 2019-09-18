This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 7:53 AM
9 minutes ago 357 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4813882
Image: Shutterstock/stockphoto for you
Image: Shutterstock/stockphoto for you

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SHOOTING: A man in his 60s has been shot dead in Co Mayo. A man in his 80s hs been arrested.

2. #PSC: The government could be set for a legal showdown with the Data Protection Commission if it ignores the watchdog’s orders on the Public Services Card.

3. #BEEF: Restaurants could run out of beef if blockades outside meat factories continue, RTÉ News reports. Farmers are protesting over the prices they receive for their animals.

4. #SOLDIER F: A former British soldier charged with murdering two people in the 1972 Bloody Sunday killings faces an initial court hearing today.

5. #ISRAEL: The results in Israel’s general election are too close to call, according to an exit poll. 

6. #BREXIT: The British government’s lawyers will argue that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament was lawful and the Supreme Court cannot interfere in political matters, Sky News reports.

7. #NURSING HOMES: A 10% increase in both home and residential care would drastically reduce pressure on bed availability in Irish hospitals, according to a new report.

8. #BUSKING: Musicians and performers in Galway have branded as “ridiculous” new bylaws on busking in the city.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie