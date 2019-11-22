This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Friday 22 Nov 2019, 7:43 AM
42 minutes ago 1,520 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4901693
Image: Shutterstock/Moving Moment
Image: Shutterstock/Moving Moment

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ROSSLARE: The 16 men found in a container on an Irish ferry yesterday are said to be in good health and are being assessed by immigration officials.

2. #FEMICIDE: Five women have died violently so far in 2019, according to a new report from Women’s Aid, which also shows women are 87% more likely to be killed by a man who is known to them.

3. #THREATS: Three men are due to appear before Mullingar District Court in relation to an ongoing investigation into social media threats to kill and cause serious harm to people.

4. #SINN FÉIN: Party leader Mary Lou McDonald has rejected claims of secrecy within Sinn Féin as she defended not publishing details of a vote that saw Michelle O’Neill re-elected vice-president.

5. #NEW ZEALAND: A 27-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane whose body was found buried in a suitcase in New Zealand.

6. #IMPEACHMENT: A former top security official has told the impeachment inquiry that a US ambassador carried out a controversial “domestic political errand” for President Donald Trump on Ukraine.

7. #PRINCE ANDREW: The Duke of York has cancelled a trip to Bahrain as the fallout over his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continues.

8. #JAMES JOYCE: Members of Dublin City Council have dropped their bid to bring the remains of iconic Irish author James Joyce back to Ireland following criticism of the proposal.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases. 

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

