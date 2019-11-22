The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ROSSLARE: The 16 men found in a container on an Irish ferry yesterday are said to be in good health and are being assessed by immigration officials.

2. #FEMICIDE: Five women have died violently so far in 2019, according to a new report from Women’s Aid, which also shows women are 87% more likely to be killed by a man who is known to them.

3. #THREATS: Three men are due to appear before Mullingar District Court in relation to an ongoing investigation into social media threats to kill and cause serious harm to people.

4. #SINN FÉIN: Party leader Mary Lou McDonald has rejected claims of secrecy within Sinn Féin as she defended not publishing details of a vote that saw Michelle O’Neill re-elected vice-president.

5. #NEW ZEALAND: A 27-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane whose body was found buried in a suitcase in New Zealand.

6. #IMPEACHMENT: A former top security official has told the impeachment inquiry that a US ambassador carried out a controversial “domestic political errand” for President Donald Trump on Ukraine.

7. #PRINCE ANDREW: The Duke of York has cancelled a trip to Bahrain as the fallout over his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continues.

8. #JAMES JOYCE: Members of Dublin City Council have dropped their bid to bring the remains of iconic Irish author James Joyce back to Ireland following criticism of the proposal.

