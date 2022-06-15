The 8 at 8: Wednesday

GOOD MORNING.

Dublin Pride

1. Dublin Pride has terminated its media partnership with RTÉ following what it described as “unacceptable and extremely harmful” coverage of trans people on Liveline in recent days.

In a statement last night, the group said its ending of the agreement was “effective immediately”.

It called on the national broadcaster to make a statement about how it will “make amends” following discussions about the community on Joe Duffy’s Liveline programme in recent days.

Josh Dunne trial

2. A delivery cyclist who stabbed schoolboy Josh Dunne to death has been found not guilty of any offence by a jury in the Central Criminal Court.

George Gonzaga Bento was also acquitted of two charges of assault causing harm and of producing a knife in a manner likely to intimidate others.

Investor funds and housing

3. In our lead story this morning, housing expert Rory Hearne gives his opinions on investor funds buying up housing stocks a year on from the controversy in Maynooth.

“People felt that it symbolised the locking out of a generation from being able to buy a home or rent long-term affordably, without the worry of eviction or rent hikes,” says Hearne.

While the G0vernment said in the aftermath of the controversy that they would introduce measures, Hearne says that they continue to opt to back investor funds.

Digital media report

4. RTÉ News online and The Journal are the two biggest sources of online news in Ireland, a new annual report on the state of digital news media has found.

The results show that RTÉ and The Journal were accessed most frequently of all digital media outlets, according to the Reuters Institute Digital News Report.

26% of people cited RTÉ as being a frequent destination for online news, down from 30% in 2021, while The Journal was cited by 19% of respondents, up 1% on 2021.

Late Late Show

5. Over 1.1 million children and their families are set to benefit from donations raised during the Late Late Toy Show Appeal last year.

In November 2021, 1.8 million viewers helped to raise over €6.6 million, which will now be used to support the work of a number of children’s charities and community groups across the island of Ireland.

154 charities will receive grants, up from 55 last year, and for the first time, at least one project in every county will benefit.

Rwanda deportation

6. A plane that was due to take migrants to Rwanda did not leave the UK as scheduled last night after last-minute interventions by the European Court of Human Rights.

The European Court of Human Rights confirmed that it had granted an urgent interim measure in regards to an Iraqi national, and it is understood the Court was considering a number of further requests.

Amazon missing

7. Police have arrested a second suspect in the disappearance of British journalist Dom Philips and Brazilian indigenous official Bruno Pereira in a remote Amazon area.

The suspect, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41, is a fisherman and a brother of the man so far considered by police as the main suspect in the case, Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, also 41, nicknamed Pelado.

Weather

8. According to Met Éireann, it’s set to be cloudy across the north and west of the country, with some occasional outbreaks of rain in places.

It will be mostly dry in other parts of the country, with the forecaster saying that there is just a “slight chance of an isolated shower”.

The highest temperatures today are expected to be between 15 and 21 degrees.