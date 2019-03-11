The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BOEING: US plane maker Boeing is facing questions this morning after one of its planes crashed in Ethiopia yesterday, killing 157 people, including one Irish person.

2. #INMO: Talks between the Government and nurses ended last night without any deal, with the nurses’ union saying that there was “a very large gap” between both sides.

3. #RURAL BROADBAND: Hundreds of people have complained about high-speed internet services that never materialised despite their areas being excluded from the State’s planned rural broadband scheme on the grounds they would be covered by private operators.

4. #SITI AISYAH: An Indonesian woman held for two years on suspicion of killing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother was freed from custody today after Malaysian prosecutors unexpectedly dropped the murder charge against her.

5. #ONE CORK: Activists, politicians and members of the public are expected to gather in Cork city tonight participate in a demonstration over Ireland’s housing crisis.

6. #CLOONLOO: Three people have been charged and are due to appear in court this morning over the seizure of an estimated €200,000 worth of cannabis in Co Sligo over the weekend.

7. #CHILDCARE: Privacy and capacity are among the concerns that courts face in handling family cases, a new report from the Child Care Law Reporting Project has said.

8. #BREXIT: Talks between the UK and EU remain deadlocked just a day before a crucial meaningful vote in the House of Commons, Downing Street has said.

9. #MICAHEL RYAN: Christine Ryan, the mother of Irish air crash victim Michael Ryan, has told Morning Ireland that the Ryan family had made plans to celebrate Michael’s 40th and his son’s Christening in Rome next week.

