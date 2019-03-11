This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Monday 11 Mar 2019, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 3,639 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4534159
Image: Shutterstock/Shebeko
Image: Shutterstock/Shebeko

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BOEING: US plane maker Boeing is facing questions this morning after one of its planes crashed in Ethiopia yesterday, killing 157 people, including one Irish person.

2. #INMO: Talks between the Government and nurses ended last night without any deal, with the nurses’ union saying that there was “a very large gap” between both sides.

3. #RURAL BROADBAND: Hundreds of people have complained about high-speed internet services that never materialised despite their areas being excluded from the State’s planned rural broadband scheme on the grounds they would be covered by private operators.

4. #SITI AISYAH: An Indonesian woman held for two years on suspicion of killing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother was freed from custody today after Malaysian prosecutors unexpectedly dropped the murder charge against her.

5. #ONE CORK: Activists, politicians and members of the public are expected to gather in Cork city tonight participate in a demonstration over Ireland’s housing crisis.

6. #CLOONLOO: Three people have been charged and are due to appear in court this morning over the seizure of an estimated €200,000 worth of cannabis in Co Sligo over the weekend. 

7. #CHILDCARE: Privacy and capacity are among the concerns that courts face in handling family cases, a new report from the Child Care Law Reporting Project has said. 

8. #BREXIT: Talks between the UK and EU remain deadlocked just a day before a crucial meaningful vote in the House of Commons, Downing Street has said.

9. #MICAHEL RYAN: Christine Ryan, the mother of Irish air crash victim Michael Ryan, has told Morning Ireland that the Ryan family had made plans to celebrate Michael’s 40th and his son’s Christening in Rome next week.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing in one of the above stories. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One Irish person among 157 dead after Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes en route to Kenya
    86,114  72
    2
    		Irishman who died in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash 'helped the most vulnerable people on our planet'
    74,126  14
    3
    		'I don't believe Irish citizens go there on their holidays': Flanagan says State will work to bring Lisa Smith back from Syria
    58,885  137
    Fora
    1
    		How to dodge the iceberg when two workplace cultures merge
    158  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Cork v Tipperary, Waterford v Galway, Wexford v Kilkenny - Sunday hurling match tracker
    77,391  19
    2
    		As it happened: Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League
    71,107  41
    3
    		Disgraceful scenes in Second City derby as fan invades pitch and assaults Grealish from behind
    69,205  91
    DailyEdge
    1
    		13 very grim properties on the Dublin rental market this March
    14,662  6
    2
    		Putting #SponCon to the test: I tried this Insta-famous highlighter and now I'm addicted
    3,884  0
    3
    		Beauty Q: Do you bother with 'body conditioner'?
    3,056  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Jack Grealish scores winner in Second City derby after being attacked by Birmingham supporter
    Jack Grealish scores winner in Second City derby after being attacked by Birmingham supporter
    77-year-old man charged as part of historical clerical sex abuse probe in Belfast
    Mary Lou McDonald: 'I think she should go... but the problem is much bigger than Karen Bradley'
    DRUGS
    Three people charged after gardaí discover €200k worth of cannabis in Sligo house
    Three people charged after gardaí discover €200k worth of cannabis in Sligo house
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Man (50s) and woman (30s) arrested after drugs worth €865,000 seized
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    Two men and woman arrested in Limerick after cannabis, loaded pistol and silencer seized
    IRELAND
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Analysis: Ireland's homework and hard work add up to excellent Earls try

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie