The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #JOHNSON: The results are in and Boris Johnson will remain as Prime Minister with a huge Conservative majority, the biggest in over 30 years. Here’s everything you need to know about the UK general election results.

2. #CORBYN: Jeremy Corbyn has said he will not lead the Labour Party in its next general election campaign after the party had its worst result since 1935.

3. #THE NORTH: Northern Ireland has more nationalist than unionist MPs for the first time.

4. #LEADER: Jo Swinson is no longer the leader of the Liberal Democrats after a poor showing for the party in the UK general election.

5. #UNHAPPY: School secretaries say they are unhappy with the latest offer from the Department of Education in an attempt to avoid industrial action planned for January.

6. #TRUMP: A vote on articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump has been postponed after a divisive 14-hour committee session.

7. #OUT: Some big names have failed to retain their seats in the House of Commons, including DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds and Emma Little Pengelly.

8. #REACTION: Newspapers in the UK reacted last night to the exit poll of the general election, including the Daily Mail who said: “Rejoice! Boris set for thumping win.”

9. #RECOVERY: New Zealand military specialists wearing protective gear have recovered the bodies of six victims of a volcanic eruption earlier this week.

