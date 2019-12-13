This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 13 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 13 Dec 2019, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 2,499 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4931654
Image: E. Jason Wambsgans
Image: E. Jason Wambsgans

Updated 7 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #JOHNSON: The results are in and Boris Johnson will remain as Prime Minister with a huge Conservative majority, the biggest in over 30 years. Here’s everything you need to know about the UK general election results. 

2. #CORBYN: Jeremy Corbyn has said he will not lead the Labour Party in its next general election campaign after the party had its worst result since 1935. 

3. #THE NORTH: Northern Ireland has more nationalist than unionist MPs for the first time. 

4. #LEADER: Jo Swinson is no longer the leader of the Liberal Democrats after a poor showing for the party in the UK general election. 

5. #UNHAPPY: School secretaries say they are unhappy with the latest offer from the Department of Education in an attempt to avoid industrial action planned for January. 

6. #TRUMP: A vote on articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump has been postponed after a divisive 14-hour committee session. 

7. #OUT: Some big names have failed to retain their seats in the House of Commons, including DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds and Emma Little Pengelly. 

8. #REACTION: Newspapers in the UK reacted last night to the exit poll of the general election, including the Daily Mail who said: “Rejoice! Boris set for thumping win.”  

9. #RECOVERY: New Zealand military specialists wearing protective gear have recovered the bodies of six victims of a volcanic eruption earlier this week. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below. 

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie