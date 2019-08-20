This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 8:03 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RENT: The average national rent monthly has reached an all-time high of €1,391, marking a 6.7% increase in the 12 months to June 2019.

2. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in Waringstown, Co Down last night.

3. #BARROW STREET: A formal complaint over Gemma O’Doherty saying to ‘burn any hijabs you see’ has been made to gardaí by a Dublin City councillor.

4. #MANHATTAN: Jeffrey Epstein signed a will just two days before his suicide in prison, new court records show.

5. #LEITRIM: Gardaí are investigating an incident in which two men were allegedly fighting each other with machetes outside a chip shop in Carrick-on-Shannon.

6. #CLAMPING HOTSPOTS: New figures have shown that almost 130 motorists are clamped each day in the Dublin as well as the city’s most-clamped streets.

7. #PURCHASE: Howth island Ireland’s Eye has been sold to a private investment group along with the sale of the lands around Howth Castle in Dublin.

8. #WOMEN’S RIGHTS: An appeals court in El Salvador acquitted a 21-year-old rape victim accused of killing her stillborn baby, in a landmark case closely watched by rights groups.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

