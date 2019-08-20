The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RENT: The average national rent monthly has reached an all-time high of €1,391, marking a 6.7% increase in the 12 months to June 2019.

2. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in Waringstown, Co Down last night.

3. #BARROW STREET: A formal complaint over Gemma O’Doherty saying to ‘burn any hijabs you see’ has been made to gardaí by a Dublin City councillor.

4. #MANHATTAN: Jeffrey Epstein signed a will just two days before his suicide in prison, new court records show.

5. #LEITRIM: Gardaí are investigating an incident in which two men were allegedly fighting each other with machetes outside a chip shop in Carrick-on-Shannon.

6. #CLAMPING HOTSPOTS: New figures have shown that almost 130 motorists are clamped each day in the Dublin as well as the city’s most-clamped streets.

7. #PURCHASE: Howth island Ireland’s Eye has been sold to a private investment group along with the sale of the lands around Howth Castle in Dublin.

8. #WOMEN’S RIGHTS: An appeals court in El Salvador acquitted a 21-year-old rape victim accused of killing her stillborn baby, in a landmark case closely watched by rights groups.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.