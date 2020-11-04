#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 4 Nov 2020, 7:45 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ELECTION: It’s a tight race in the US with no clear winner in the election just yet. Keep up to date with our live coverage here

2. #KEY POINTS: Here’s a quick breakdown of all the key things to know from the US election results so far.

3. #FLORIDA: Donald Trump is projected to win the key state of Florida

4. #ECONOMY: A large portion of US voters said the economy is the most critical issue to their vote, ahead of racial inequality and the pandemic, according to an exit poll from CNN. 

5. #WEED: People in the US state of New Jersey have voted to legalise recreational marijuana possession and usage for people aged 21 and over. 

6. #SENATE: The battle for power in the Senate has tightened as the Democrats picked up a seat in Colorado, but suffered a setback in Alabama.

7. #LEO: After two hours of back and forth between Leo Varadkar and the opposition last night, those in government circles believe enough was said by the Tánaiste for him to scrape through the GP contract controversy.

8. #ATTACK: Gardaí in Pearse Street have launched an investigation after a man was attacked by a group of people yesterday afternoon.

