1. Autocross race tragedy

A 13-year-old girl who died in a crash at a racing competition in Co Cork yesterday has been named locally as Lauren O’Brien. The event, which was organised by Autograss Racing Club in Cork, was taking place at Castletown Kennigh track in Enniskean.

Lauren, from Knockane, Terelton and who attended secondary school in Macroom, was pronounced dead at the scene yesterday afternoon. Gardaí investigating the incident have asked witnesses to come forward.

2. Popemobile gifted to Gaza

A former popemobile has been transformed into a health clinic for Gaza children.

The popemobile that Pope Francis used for this papal journey to the Middle East, was donated by President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority and has been converted into a mobile health station for the children in Gaza.

3. Romania elections

Right-wing nationalist George Simion has secured a decisive win the first round of Romania’s repeated presidential election.

The 38-year-old leader of the Alliance for the Unity Romanian party earned 40.5% of the vote yesterday. Bucharest’s mayor Nicusor Dan and the coalition’s joint candidate Crin Antonescu were trailing with 20.9% and 20.3% respectively.

4. US tariffs on foreign movies

Foreign-produced films shown in the US will soon be slapped with a 100% tariff, US president Donald Trump has said.

In an effort to revitalise the American moviemaking industry and crackdown on the showing of films shown abroad, which he called “messaging and propaganda”, Trump said arrangements are being made to introduce the tariffs.

The move could prove costly to the €692m Irish movie production industry which has found success in the recent past in the US and abroad. The sector has grown here due to access to funding and competitive tax incentives.

5. Thousands of rental homes are substandard – inspectors

More than 37,000 rental properties did not meet the regulatory requirements at first inspection last year. Ten legal actions were initiated by the state against landlords who did not take action to resolve issues identified during inspections, new figures revealed.

A total of 80,150 inspections of private rental accommodation were carried out by local authorities in Ireland last year – marking a 26% increase on the year prior.

6. Trained armed Gardaí still await deployment

Gardaí who trained and qualified two years ago for the Garda Armed Support Unit have still not been deployed despite staffing fears in some regions.

The Garda Representative Association has expressed anger over the delays, which has left units short for responses to serious incidents. The shortage is said to be most acute in the Kildare and Meath units.

7. Prison overcrowding

Senior sources within the Irish Prison Service have said severe overcrowding has increased the risk of rioting within Dublin prisons.

It is the working belief of the Irish Prison Service that overcrowding levels are so high that a violent incident is extremely likely to take place within one of the densely populated facilities in Dublin, one senior prison service source said.

8. Eurovision brings cash. But does it pay?

Reporter Paul O’Donoghue, ahead of the first round of the Eurovision song contest this year, has looked at the financial incentives around hosting the singing competition.

While the event injects funds into the local economy of its host cities, it’s unclear just how beneficial it is for the national broadcasters who organise the event. With that, the expense of broadcasting the trans-continental contest had been steadily rising.

9. Defence force instructors to get allowance

Almost 100 officer rank instructors in the Defence Forces, who have substantial experience, specialist expertise, and advanced education, will be able to avail of a new allowance.

It follows a long-term campaign by Defence Force Officers and recognises their contribution to Irish army. It is hoped to incentivise people to continue their careers and train or upskill.