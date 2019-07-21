This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 8:52 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Joe Gough
Image: Shutterstock/Joe Gough

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #INSURANCE PREMIUMS: Minister of State Michael D’Arcy sought to get a guarantee from the insurance industry that premiums would be reduced but was told “it would be difficult to persuade insurers”, Freedom of Information documents released to TheJournal.ie show.

2. #MARIA BAILEY: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar received dozens of emails from members of the public telling him they wouldn’t vote for Fine Gael in the recent local and European elections as a result of the Maria Bailey swing fall case, the TheJournal.ie has learned.

3. #POLITICS: Fianna Fáil remains the most popular political party in the country, according to the latest Behaviour and Attitudes/Sunday Times opinion poll.

4. #PAY LIMIT: Seven ministerial advisers have a pay packet above the maximum salary of €91,624, new figures reveal.

5. #50TH: John Delaney, the former FAI chief executive, was being investigated in relation to four separate allegations — including a claim that the association made improper payments for his 50th birthday celebration — when he agreed to go on gardening leave last April, according to a report in the Sunday Times.

6. #FAI: FAI President Donal Conway has confirmed he will stand for reelection at next weekend’s AGM as he hailed a “resounding victory” at yesterday’s EGM. Sports Minister Shane Ross has called for Conway to step aside and not seek reelection.

7. #IRAN: Britain has told the United Nations that the seizure of an oil tanker by Iran “constitutes illegal interference”, amid ongoing attempts to resolve the situation.

8. #CORK: A motorcyclist has died following a collision between his bike and a car in Co Cork.

9. #COLLEGE GREEN: College Green in Dublin city centre will be traffic-free from 7am to 7pm today in a trial being run by the council.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

