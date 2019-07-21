The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #INSURANCE PREMIUMS: Minister of State Michael D’Arcy sought to get a guarantee from the insurance industry that premiums would be reduced but was told “it would be difficult to persuade insurers”, Freedom of Information documents released to TheJournal.ie show.

2. #MARIA BAILEY: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar received dozens of emails from members of the public telling him they wouldn’t vote for Fine Gael in the recent local and European elections as a result of the Maria Bailey swing fall case, the TheJournal.ie has learned.

3. #POLITICS: Fianna Fáil remains the most popular political party in the country, according to the latest Behaviour and Attitudes/Sunday Times opinion poll.

4. #PAY LIMIT: Seven ministerial advisers have a pay packet above the maximum salary of €91,624, new figures reveal.

5. #50TH: John Delaney, the former FAI chief executive, was being investigated in relation to four separate allegations — including a claim that the association made improper payments for his 50th birthday celebration — when he agreed to go on gardening leave last April, according to a report in the Sunday Times.

6. #FAI: FAI President Donal Conway has confirmed he will stand for reelection at next weekend’s AGM as he hailed a “resounding victory” at yesterday’s EGM. Sports Minister Shane Ross has called for Conway to step aside and not seek reelection.

7. #IRAN: Britain has told the United Nations that the seizure of an oil tanker by Iran “constitutes illegal interference”, amid ongoing attempts to resolve the situation.

8. #CORK: A motorcyclist has died following a collision between his bike and a car in Co Cork.

9. #COLLEGE GREEN: College Green in Dublin city centre will be traffic-free from 7am to 7pm today in a trial being run by the council.

