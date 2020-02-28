The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: The Public Health Agency confirmed the first case of Covid-19 on the island of Ireland. The Department of Health said the HSE is “well-prepared and is working to inform any contacts the patient had in order to prevent transmission”.

2. #SEXUAL ASSAULT: Gardaí have launched an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in south Dublin.

3. #STORM JORGE: The National Emergency Coordination Group will meet this morning as Storm Jorge approaches Ireland.

4. #STUDENT WELFARE: Some students in UCD are sleeping rough, in their cars and on their friends’ floors as they can’t afford accommodation, the university’s students’ union has warned.

5. #PATRICIA O’CONNOR: A jury is set to return to the Central Criminal Court this morning to continue considering its verdict in the trial of a man accused of impeding the investigation into the death of grandmother Patricia O’Connor.

6. #PAY ENTITLEMENTS: Businesses are being encouraged to develop contingency plans if a number of people from their workplace present with Covid-19 in the coming days and weeks.

7. #DROGEHDA: A man is due in court this morning charged in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods.

8. #PEACE BE WITH YOU: The shaking of hands and taking communion on the tongue are being discouraged in Dublin churches as preparations continue to deal with a Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland.

