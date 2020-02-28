This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Friday 28 Feb 2020, 7:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Marina Keremkhanova
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: The Public Health Agency confirmed the first case of Covid-19 on the island of Ireland. The Department of Health said the HSE is “well-prepared and is working to inform any contacts the patient had in order to prevent transmission”. 

2. #SEXUAL ASSAULT: Gardaí have launched an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in south Dublin. 

3. #STORM JORGE: The National Emergency Coordination Group will meet this morning as Storm Jorge approaches Ireland. 

4. #STUDENT WELFARE: Some students in UCD are sleeping rough, in their cars and on their friends’ floors as they can’t afford accommodation, the university’s students’ union has warned. 

5. #PATRICIA O’CONNOR: A jury is set to return to the Central Criminal Court this morning to continue considering its verdict in the trial of a man accused of impeding the investigation into the death of grandmother Patricia O’Connor.

6. #PAY ENTITLEMENTS: Businesses are being encouraged to develop contingency plans if a number of people from their workplace present with Covid-19 in the coming days and weeks.

7. #DROGEHDA: A man is due in court this morning charged in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods.

8. #PEACE BE WITH YOU: The shaking of hands and taking communion on the tongue are being discouraged in Dublin churches as preparations continue to deal with a Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland. 

