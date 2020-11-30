#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 30 Nov 2020, 7:46 AM
Image: Shutterstock/behindlens
Image: Shutterstock/behindlens

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DRIVING: Gardaí have seized vehicles on over 5,000 occasions in the past two years under the provisions of the Clancy Amendment.

2. #SHEBEEN: Gardaí are investigating following search of a suspected shebeen in Castleblaney, Co Monaghan. 

3. #BREXIT: After Brexit’s transition period ends, Northern Ireland products and materials will no longer be considered as being of EU origin.

4. #BIDEN: US President-elect Joe Biden has fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs, according to his doctor.

5. #SINN FÉIN: Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster is to write to the chair of the Dáil regarding an inflammatory tweet sent by a Sinn Féin TD.

6. #MEAT PLANTS: Staff working “face to face” and ill-fitted specialist masks were among the issues highlighted in inspections of meat processing plants by the HSA.

7. #CHARGED: A man has been charged in connection with three deaths that occurred last month in south county Dublin.

8. #COVID: Health officials confirmed 299 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland yesterday afternoon.

