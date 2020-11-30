The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #DRIVING: Gardaí have seized vehicles on over 5,000 occasions in the past two years under the provisions of the Clancy Amendment.
2. #SHEBEEN: Gardaí are investigating following search of a suspected shebeen in Castleblaney, Co Monaghan.
3. #BREXIT: After Brexit’s transition period ends, Northern Ireland products and materials will no longer be considered as being of EU origin.
4. #BIDEN: US President-elect Joe Biden has fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs, according to his doctor.
5. #SINN FÉIN: Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster is to write to the chair of the Dáil regarding an inflammatory tweet sent by a Sinn Féin TD.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #MEAT PLANTS: Staff working “face to face” and ill-fitted specialist masks were among the issues highlighted in inspections of meat processing plants by the HSA.
7. #CHARGED: A man has been charged in connection with three deaths that occurred last month in south county Dublin.
8. #COVID: Health officials confirmed 299 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland yesterday afternoon.
COMMENTS