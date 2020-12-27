The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MORIARTY TRIBUNAL After costing the taxpayer €66.5 million, the Moriarty Tribunal is set to conclude early next year.

2. #COVID-19 Ireland recorded a record 1,296 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, alongside an additional six deaths.

3. #IRA TALKS Newly released state papers show that IRA chiefs did not want Sinn Fein getting involved in backchannel talks with the British government.

4. #STORM BELLA Hundreds of homes are without power, as a Status Yellow snow and ice warning has been issued in Ulster

5. #MANDELA Nelson Mandela sent a letter to former Taoiseach Charles Haughey urging him to postpone decisions on sanctions against apartheid South Africa 11 months after he was released from prison.

6. #BREXIT Minister Simon Coveney has said that he believes that the completion of a post-Brexit trade agreement between the UK and EU will mark the beginning of a new relationship between Ireland and the UK.

7. #VACCINE Ireland has received a delivery of almost 10,000 vaccines, with vaccination expected to start in the coming days.

8. #US RELIEF President-Elect Joe Biden has said that there will be “devastating consequences” if President Trump does not pass the long-awaited Covid-19 relief bill.

9. #FUNGIE After 37 years in Dingle Bay, Fungie departed earlier this year. TheJournal.ie examines the impact he had on the local community, and what will happen now that he has left.