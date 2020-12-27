#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 27 December 2020
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making the headlines this morning.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 27 Dec 2020, 8:56 AM
6 minutes ago 396 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5311307
Image: Shutterstock/Efetova Anna
Image: Shutterstock/Efetova Anna

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MORIARTY TRIBUNAL After costing the taxpayer €66.5 million, the Moriarty Tribunal is set to conclude early next year. 

2. #COVID-19 Ireland recorded a record 1,296 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, alongside an additional six deaths.

3. #IRA TALKS Newly released state papers show that IRA chiefs did not want Sinn Fein getting involved in backchannel talks with the British government.

4. #STORM BELLA Hundreds of homes are without power, as a Status Yellow snow and ice warning has been issued in Ulster

5. #MANDELA Nelson Mandela sent a letter to former Taoiseach Charles Haughey urging him to postpone decisions on sanctions against apartheid South Africa 11 months after he was released from prison.

6. #BREXIT Minister Simon Coveney has said that he believes that the completion of a post-Brexit trade agreement between the UK and EU will mark the beginning of a new relationship between Ireland and the UK. 

7. #VACCINE Ireland has received a delivery of almost 10,000 vaccines, with vaccination expected to start in the coming days.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #US RELIEF President-Elect Joe Biden has said that there will be “devastating consequences” if President Trump does not pass the long-awaited Covid-19 relief bill.

9. #FUNGIE After 37 years in Dingle Bay, Fungie departed earlier this year. TheJournal.ie examines the impact he had on the local community, and what will happen now that he has left.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie