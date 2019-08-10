The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: The mother of missing teenager Nóra Quoirin has thanked the police searching the Malaysian jungle for her daughter.

2. #BEEF PROTESTS: The Beef Plan Movement and Meat Industry Ireland have accepted compromise proposals aimed at ending the ongoing dispute over beef prices.

3. #HOUSING: Since the new short-term let regulations came into place last month, Dublin City Council has only received eight planning applications for a ‘change of use’.

4. #PULSE: Garda GQ has launched an internal investigation into a garda sergeant in relation to a litany of allegations made against him.

5. #TEXAS: The man accused of carrying out last weekend’s deadly mass shooting in El Paso confessed to officers while he was surrendering that he had been targeting Mexicans.

6. #BLACKOUT: Nearly one million people were affected by a major power outage for several hours across areas of England and Wales last night.

7. #APOLOGY: Bus Éireann has apologised for an incident involving a wheelchair user and his carer whose booked bus was not wheelchair accessible on arrival.

8. #DEFIBRILLATOR: Dublin’s first ‘phone box’ public defibrillator is being launched today in Stoneybatter.

9. #BIG MATCH: After a rush for tickets this week, rivals Dublin and Mayo today clash in the first of this weekend’s two All-Ireland football semi-finals.