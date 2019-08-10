This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your weekend.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 9:02 AM
40 minutes ago 2,254 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4760459
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: The mother of missing teenager Nóra Quoirin has thanked the police searching the Malaysian jungle for her daughter.

2. #BEEF PROTESTS: The Beef Plan Movement and Meat Industry Ireland have accepted compromise proposals aimed at ending the ongoing dispute over beef prices.

3. #HOUSING: Since the new short-term let regulations came into place last month, Dublin City Council has only received eight planning applications for a ‘change of use’.

4. #PULSE: Garda GQ has launched an internal investigation into a garda sergeant in relation to a litany of allegations made against him.

5. #TEXAS: The man accused of carrying out last weekend’s deadly mass shooting in El Paso confessed to officers while he was surrendering that he had been targeting Mexicans.

6. #BLACKOUT: Nearly one million people were affected by a major power outage for several hours across areas of England and Wales last night.

7. #APOLOGY: Bus Éireann has apologised for an incident involving a wheelchair user and his carer whose booked bus was not wheelchair accessible on arrival.

8. #DEFIBRILLATOR: Dublin’s first ‘phone box’ public defibrillator is being launched today in Stoneybatter.

9. #BIG MATCH: After a rush for tickets this week, rivals Dublin and Mayo today clash in the first of this weekend’s two All-Ireland football semi-finals.

