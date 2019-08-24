The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #AMAZON French President Emmanuel Macron has joined Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in threatening to vote against the Mercosur trade deal if Brazil does not take steps to tackle ongoing fires in the Amazon rainforest.

2. #BROADBAND PLAN The Government has spent more than €25 million on reports from consultancy firms about the National Broadband Plan, TheJournal.ie can reveal.

3. #VAPING A patient in the US has died after reportedly developing a lung disease linked to the use of e-cigarettes, the first such case involving the devices.

4. #RIP An Irish man who died following a fall in New York earlier this week has been named by local police as 22-year-old Ciaran O’Boyle.

5. #G7 Leaders of seven of the world’s largest economies are set to meet in southern France today, with tensions over the Amazon rainforest fires, Brexit and US trade tariffs overshadowing proceedings.

6. #MIGRANT CRISIS Ireland has agreed to take in a number of people stranded on a rescue ship in the Mediterranean, along with five other European countries.

7. #COMPLAINTS Cockroaches, mould and aggressive staff are some of the issues reported by individuals living in homeless emergency accommodation in Ireland, according to documents obtained by TheJournal.ie.

8. #GARDAÍ Campaigners have led fresh calls for a change to An Garda Síochána’s entry requirements to allow prospective recruits with dyslexia to join the force with just one language.

9. #WEATHER It will be a warm day, with mostly dry conditions and sunny spells in the eastern half of the country, with rain in parts of Connaught and Munster. Top temperatures will be between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius.