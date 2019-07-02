The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DROGHEDA FEUD Additional gardaí are being deployed to police Drogheda, following an escalation of gang violence in the Louth town in recent months.

2. #UNDER PRESSURE 19 new areas around the country have been designated as Rent Pressure Zones.

3. #OLDER THAN IRELAND A woman who was Ireland’s oldest person has died in Co Roscommon at the age of 108.

4. #LISA SMITH Gardaí are interviewing a former member of the Defence Forces in Australia as part of their investigations into Irish ISIS bride Lisa Smith.

5. #KEVIN SHEEHY Two men are being questioned over the hit-and-run which claimed the life of a talented Irish boxer in Limerick yesterday.

6. #ANTARCTICA Antarctic sea ice has fallen to its lowest ever level after years of expansion, a new study has shown.

7. #PROTESTS Hong Kong’s leader has condemned “the extreme use of violence” by demonstrators who stormed the city’s legislature yesterday.

8. #EU SUMMIT EU leaders will meet in Brussels again today as they attempt to fill the role of European Commission president for a third consecutive day.