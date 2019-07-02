This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

More garda resources for Drogheda, 19 new Rent Pressure Zones and Lisa Smith investigations continue – here’s what’s making headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 8:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Tatiana Volgutova
Image: Shutterstock/Tatiana Volgutova

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DROGHEDA FEUD Additional gardaí are being deployed to police Drogheda, following an escalation of gang violence in the Louth town in recent months.

2. #UNDER PRESSURE 19 new areas around the country have been designated as Rent Pressure Zones.

3. #OLDER THAN IRELAND A woman who was Ireland’s oldest person has died in Co Roscommon at the age of 108.

4. #LISA SMITH Gardaí are interviewing a former member of the Defence Forces in Australia as part of their investigations into Irish ISIS bride Lisa Smith.

5. #KEVIN SHEEHY Two men are being questioned over the hit-and-run which claimed the life of a talented Irish boxer in Limerick yesterday.

6. #ANTARCTICA Antarctic sea ice has fallen to its lowest ever level after years of expansion, a new study has shown.

7. #PROTESTS Hong Kong’s leader has condemned “the extreme use of violence” by demonstrators who stormed the city’s legislature yesterday.

8. #EU SUMMIT EU leaders will meet in Brussels again today as they attempt to fill the role of European Commission president for a third consecutive day.

