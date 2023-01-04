Advertisement

# Podcast
The Explainer: Our favourite explanations of 2022
Listen in to hear what we picked amongst the range of topics we tackled across politics, sport, entertainment and health this year.
154
0
36 minutes ago

ANOTHER YEAR DRAWS to a close, and so too does another year of The Explainer podcast.

Our team cast their minds back to previous episodes and dug out their favourite moments from the past year.

Our episodes in 2022 spanned a huge variety of topics – we looked the revival of the Irish language, turf cutting’s impact on the environment, the future of EU defence, Roe v Wade being overturned - we even looked at what makes Love island so successful

Health conditions featured a few times – from Monkeypox to the Omicron wave, to vaccine inequality, polio and RSV.

We took in global topics such as how war crimes are investigated, what it was like to experience the invasion of Ukraine, how factchecking works, Brazil’s election and the challenges facing King Charles.

The protests in Iran were explained in an episode in October, and an alleged coup plot in Germany was explained earlier this month.

Sport featured in our episode on the women’s football World Cup and our episode on the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This week, our team – myself Aoife Barry, my co-producer Nicky Ryan, presenter Sinéad O’Carroll and Noteworthy x Explainer producer Laura Byrne – picked our favourite explanations from across the year.

What were our faves? You’ll have to listen in to find out… 

Listen to The Explainer

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

Aoife Barry
