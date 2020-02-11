This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 11 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 8:39 AM
1 hour ago 5,144 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5002427
Image: Shutterstock/Oleksandra Naumenko
Image: Shutterstock/Oleksandra Naumenko

Updated 43 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ALL OVER: Counting is now finished in constituencies across the country – here’s the 160 TDs elected to the Dáil. 

2. #DAVID CULLINANE: The Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane, who topped the poll in Waterford, said he’ll never apologise for the depth of his feeling toward the hunger strikes after a video emerged of him saying “up the Ra”. 

3. #CORONAVIRUS: The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has passed 1,000 people, health authorities announced early this morning.

4. #UNITY: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she will be asking the European Union to support Irish reunification if she is part of the next government.

5. #RIC: The Department of Justice knew that there were likely to be major “sensitivities” around their plan for a commemoration for the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police months before the event was made public, according to new documents. 

6. #FAMILY AFFAIR: Catherine Martin, the deputy leader of the Green Party, will be joined in the Dáil by her husband, Francis Duffy, after he was elected in Dublin South-West. 

7. #WEATHER: A number of sailings from Belfast, Dublin and Rosslare have been delayed or cancelled as an orange weather marine warning remains in place, with snow and ice expected today. 

8. #COALITION: After the election, attention now turns to whether Sinn Féin can form a government and whether Fianna Fáil will row back on its commitment not to go into coalition with Mary Lou McDonald’s party. 

9. #TIE THE KNOT: A Belfast couple will become the first same-sex partners to get married in Northern Ireland today, after the law on same-sex marriage was reformed.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie