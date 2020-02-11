The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ALL OVER: Counting is now finished in constituencies across the country – here’s the 160 TDs elected to the Dáil.

2. #DAVID CULLINANE: The Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane, who topped the poll in Waterford, said he’ll never apologise for the depth of his feeling toward the hunger strikes after a video emerged of him saying “up the Ra”.

3. #CORONAVIRUS: The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has passed 1,000 people, health authorities announced early this morning.

4. #UNITY: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she will be asking the European Union to support Irish reunification if she is part of the next government.

5. #RIC: The Department of Justice knew that there were likely to be major “sensitivities” around their plan for a commemoration for the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police months before the event was made public, according to new documents.

6. #FAMILY AFFAIR: Catherine Martin, the deputy leader of the Green Party, will be joined in the Dáil by her husband, Francis Duffy, after he was elected in Dublin South-West.

7. #WEATHER: A number of sailings from Belfast, Dublin and Rosslare have been delayed or cancelled as an orange weather marine warning remains in place, with snow and ice expected today.

8. #COALITION: After the election, attention now turns to whether Sinn Féin can form a government and whether Fianna Fáil will row back on its commitment not to go into coalition with Mary Lou McDonald’s party.

9. #TIE THE KNOT: A Belfast couple will become the first same-sex partners to get married in Northern Ireland today, after the law on same-sex marriage was reformed.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.