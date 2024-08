NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Street art and murals on Shaw Street in Dublin today. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

People flee from the eastern districts of the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Israel agreed to resume Gaza ceasefire talks on 15 August at the demand of US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

#BRAZIL: A plane with 62 people on board has crashed in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, with all passengers presumed dead.

#LIPETSK: Ukraine is pressing forward with its cross-border offensive missions into Russia as local media and politicians reported successful drone attacks made their way into the south-eastern region of the country.

#X: Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro blocked his country’s access to X for ten days while accusing CEO Elon Musk of using the platform to promote hatred.

#HUW EDWARDS: The BBC said that it would be requesting former news broadcaster Huw Edwards to return the salary he had been receiving since his arrest last November.

#NAGASAKI: The US Ambassador to Japan skipped a ceremony today marking the 79th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki in protest at Israel not being invited.

PARTING SHOT

The portal remains popular with Dubliners and tourists alike. Mairead Maguire / The Journal Mairead Maguire / The Journal / The Journal

It’s officially been 100 days since Dublin’s portal to New York opened.

Despite some rocky moments, the technological instalment on Dublin’s North Earl Street continues to prove popular with locals and tourists alike.

In its short history, the portal has seen the many sides of society.

One ambassador who has been working there for the last two months says the job is “chill” for the most part, but “it depends on the day”.

Read more from our reporter Mairead Maguire who visited the Portal to mark this milestone.