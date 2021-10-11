#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 11 October 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Monday 11 Oct 2021, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO REPRO FEE Mill Theatre ART 002 Stars of the TV show Bachelors Walk - Simon Delaney, Keith McErlean, Don Wycherley - are back together again in Yasmina Reza’s multiple award winning play ‘ART. Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews

  • Garda investigating the 20-year mystery of the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob began a forensic search at a site earlier today in Kildare.
  • Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan was criticised for comments made to a students’ union over purpose-built student accommodation.
  • There are 400 patients with Covid-19 in hospital as of this morning – the highest number of hospitalisations since 8 March.
  • Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the UK continually dismiss new proposals over the Northern Ireland Protocol put forward by the European Union.
  • Nationalist parties have called on the DUP to drop their boycott of north-south meetings after a High Court judge ruled the action unlawful.
  • Minister for Transport and the National Transport Authority committed to a return of the Nitelink bus service in Dublin “as soon as possible” but an exact date is yet to be confirmed.
  • Three men appeared in court in relation to an alleged criminal damage incident at Clontarf train station yesterday.
  • An appeal has been launched for information on an Irish man who is missing from Berlin, Germany.
  • The number of people who are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment fell under 100,000 for the first time.
  • A woman who was groomed for sex when she was a teenager by a family friend – and who later waived her right to anonymity during legal proceedings – said she hopes other victims of similar crimes will come forward after her attacker’s sentence was increased on appeal.

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage Israeli archaeologists have unearthed a massive ancient winemaking complex dating back some 1,500 years. The town of Yavne was a wine-making powerhouse during the Byzantine period. Source: Tsafrir Abayov/AP/PA

#JAB IN THE DARK: A UK minister refused to confirm whether Russian spies “stole” the British-made Covid-19 vaccine to create its own jab. There are allegations that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine’s design was used to create Russia’s Sputnik V jab.

#BIODIVERSITY: A key UN summit tasked with protecting biodiversity opened in China and online today, as countries meet to protect ecosystems and prevent mass extinction weeks before the COP26 climate conference.

#HEALTH THREAT: The burning of fossil fuels “is killing us”, the World Health Organisation warned in a report calling for ambitious climate action.

PARTING SHOT

NASA Astronaut Shane Kimbrough shared this image of Dublin from the International Space Centre.

Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

