Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Garda investigating the 20-year mystery of the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob began a forensic search at a site earlier today in Kildare.
- Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan was criticised for comments made to a students’ union over purpose-built student accommodation.
- There are 400 patients with Covid-19 in hospital as of this morning – the highest number of hospitalisations since 8 March.
- Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the UK continually dismiss new proposals over the Northern Ireland Protocol put forward by the European Union.
- Nationalist parties have called on the DUP to drop their boycott of north-south meetings after a High Court judge ruled the action unlawful.
- Minister for Transport and the National Transport Authority committed to a return of the Nitelink bus service in Dublin “as soon as possible” but an exact date is yet to be confirmed.
- Three men appeared in court in relation to an alleged criminal damage incident at Clontarf train station yesterday.
- An appeal has been launched for information on an Irish man who is missing from Berlin, Germany.
- The number of people who are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment fell under 100,000 for the first time.
- A woman who was groomed for sex when she was a teenager by a family friend – and who later waived her right to anonymity during legal proceedings – said she hopes other victims of similar crimes will come forward after her attacker’s sentence was increased on appeal.
INTERNATIONAL
#JAB IN THE DARK: A UK minister refused to confirm whether Russian spies “stole” the British-made Covid-19 vaccine to create its own jab. There are allegations that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine’s design was used to create Russia’s Sputnik V jab.
#BIODIVERSITY: A key UN summit tasked with protecting biodiversity opened in China and online today, as countries meet to protect ecosystems and prevent mass extinction weeks before the COP26 climate conference.
#HEALTH THREAT: The burning of fossil fuels “is killing us”, the World Health Organisation warned in a report calling for ambitious climate action.
PARTING SHOT
NASA Astronaut Shane Kimbrough shared this image of Dublin from the International Space Centre.
One of my favorite cities – Dublin, Ireland! Look forward to seeing all of my friends there next year. Slàinte! #dublin #trinity #ireland #nasa #iss pic.twitter.com/dbN1E2wmwj— Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) October 11, 2021
