Here's What Happened Today: Monday

IRELAND

Stars of the TV show Bachelors Walk - Simon Delaney, Keith McErlean, Don Wycherley - are back together again in Yasmina Reza’s multiple award winning play ‘ART. Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews

INTERNATIONAL

Israeli archaeologists have unearthed a massive ancient winemaking complex dating back some 1,500 years. The town of Yavne was a wine-making powerhouse during the Byzantine period. Source: Tsafrir Abayov/AP/PA

#JAB IN THE DARK: A UK minister refused to confirm whether Russian spies “stole” the British-made Covid-19 vaccine to create its own jab. There are allegations that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine’s design was used to create Russia’s Sputnik V jab.

#BIODIVERSITY: A key UN summit tasked with protecting biodiversity opened in China and online today, as countries meet to protect ecosystems and prevent mass extinction weeks before the COP26 climate conference.

#HEALTH THREAT: The burning of fossil fuels “is killing us”, the World Health Organisation warned in a report calling for ambitious climate action.

PARTING SHOT

NASA Astronaut Shane Kimbrough shared this image of Dublin from the International Space Centre.