Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 28 March, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Third Brexit vote tomorrow, Climate Action committee publishes report and five men arrested by gardai in gangland crackdown – It’s The Fix.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 9:17 PM
1 hour ago 3,317 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

sun 158_90567601 (1) People enter the sea from Sandycove pier in Dublin this afternoon as temperatures reached 16. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • A majority of the Dáil voted to ban oil and gas drilling in Irish waters today, despite government opposition.
  • A total of five men have been arrested by gardaí investigating feud-related activity in the Dublin area.
  • Gardai have warned people that traffic diversions come into effect along the M7 from 9pm on Friday night. 
  • A recording of Mary Lowry having a conversation with the man she started seeing after Bobby Ryan went missing was recovered from a computer found in murder accused Patrick Quirke’s home, the Central Criminal Court has heard.
  • A toddler died after getting caught in a blind string in her bedroom when she was put down for a nap, an inquest heard. 
  • A report on how Ireland should tackle greenhouse gases has been passed by the Joint Oireachtas Climate Action Committee, RTE reports.
  • The cost of providing “out-of-cycle” smear tests is €9.6million, the Department of Health confirmed to the Public Accounts Committee.
  • Icelandic airline WOW Air has ceased operation, cancelling all flights and disrupting thousands of passenger’s travel plans.
  •  Uefa opened disciplinary proceedings against the Republic of Ireland after Irish fans threw tennis balls on the pitch as part of a protest during Tuesday night’s game against Georgia.
  • Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy criticised after the number of homeless people, as measured by the State, rose above 10,000 for the first time.
  • The Irish Wildlife Trust lodged an objection with An Bord Pleanála over plans to develop a windfarm with 24 turbines in Co Longford. 
  • Carbon tax should increase to €80 per tonne by 2030, the Special Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action agreed today.
  • Health Minister Simon Harris announced an independent review will be carried out into the death Marie Downey and her son, Darragh, in Cork University Maternity Hospital.

WORLD 

download (4) The scene of a fire that tore through a Dhaka office block today in Bangladesh. Source: Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP/Press Association Images

#BREXIT: The House of Commons will debate and vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal tomorrow at 2.30pm, it’s been confirmed.  

#BANGLADESH: At least five people died after a huge fire tore through a Dhaka office block.

PARTING SHOT

Donald Tusk was among those who rose to their feet for this political speech from SNP MEP Alyn Smith about why his party are opposed to leaving the European Union.

(You can watch the video here)

