Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People enter the sea from Sandycove pier in Dublin this afternoon as temperatures reached 16. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

The scene of a fire that tore through a Dhaka office block today in Bangladesh. Source: Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP/Press Association Images

#BREXIT: The House of Commons will debate and vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal tomorrow at 2.30pm, it’s been confirmed.

#BANGLADESH: At least five people died after a huge fire tore through a Dhaka office block.

PARTING SHOT

Donald Tusk was among those who rose to their feet for this political speech from SNP MEP Alyn Smith about why his party are opposed to leaving the European Union.

(You can watch the video here)