Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man’s body was discovered in a house in Stoneybatter this morning. The discovery is not being treated as suspicious.
- Gardaí announced that the body of a woman reported missing since December has been found.
- The garda Armed Support Unit attended a public order incident in Ballyfermot in which two people were injured.
- Health Minister Simon Harris said that he will be looking at ways of insulating the court award in favour of Limerick mother Ruth Morrissey in any future appeals, after reports that the State Claims Agency will apply tomorrow to the Supreme Court for leave to appeal the judgement.
- The Irish government denied an assertion by the UN that “housing in Ireland is moderately unaffordable”.
- A man was charged in relation to the death of a woman in Westport, Co Mayo.
- An opinion poll showed a drop in support for Fine Gael, putting them five points behind rivals Fianna Fáil.
- Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan apologised to Majella Moynihan, a garda who was interrogated and faced dismissal for having premarital sex with another garda, and for giving birth to a baby outside wedlock.
- A move by Longford County Council to reduce the number of council meetings held each year has been described as “an attack on democracy”.
- TheJournal.ie revealed that premises that don’t display their tips policy will face fines of up to €2,500.
WORLD
#POWER: A massive power outage blacked out Argentina and Uruguay, leaving both South American countries without electricity.
#HONG KONG: Hundreds of thousands of people rallied in central Hong Kong in another day of demonstrations, protesting against a hugely controversial extradition law.
#UNITED KINGDOM: One of the candidates for the Tory leadership contest - Rory Stewart – said that he would set up a Citizen’s Assembly in Britain to solve Brexit if he became Prime Minister, ahead of a Channel 4 debate on the issue.
PARTING SHOT
It’s that time of the year again, when Dubliners and tourists who may or may not have read James Joyce’s seminal piece of Modernist fiction done silly hats and dresses and celebrate the novel Ulysses.
For the day that’s in it, here’s a video of Sweny’s pharmacy at Lincoln Place in Dublin, immortalised by Leopold Bloom’s fictional visit there on 16 June 1904.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
COMMENTS