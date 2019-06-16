This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Support drops for Fine Gael, hundreds of thousands march in Hong Kong and Bloomsday celebration held in Dublin.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 7:58 PM
12 minutes ago 398 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4685082

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Glasnevin Cemetry Bloomsday-0030 Members of the Joyce Stagers enjoying the Bloomsday celebrations this morning in Glasnevin Cemetery. The Joyce Stagers enacted Paddy Dignam's Funeral from Hades, Episode 6, of James Joyce's Ulysses. Source: Iain White - Fennell Photography

  • A man’s body was discovered in a house in Stoneybatter this morning. The discovery is not being treated as suspicious. 
  • Gardaí announced that the body of a woman reported missing since December has been found
  • The garda Armed Support Unit attended a public order incident in Ballyfermot in which two people were injured.  
  • Health Minister Simon Harris said that he will be looking at ways of insulating the court award in favour of Limerick mother Ruth Morrissey in any future appeals, after reports that the State Claims Agency will apply tomorrow to the Supreme Court for leave to appeal the judgement.  
  • The Irish government denied an assertion by the UN that “housing in Ireland is moderately unaffordable”. 
  • A man was charged in relation to the death of a woman in Westport, Co Mayo. 
  • An opinion poll showed a drop in support for Fine Gael, putting them five points behind rivals Fianna Fáil. 
  • Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan apologised to Majella Moynihan, a garda who was interrogated and faced dismissal for having premarital sex with another garda, and for giving birth to a baby outside wedlock.
  • A move by Longford County Council to reduce the number of council meetings held each year has been described as “an attack on democracy”. 
  • TheJournal.ie revealed that premises that don’t display their tips policy will face fines of up to €2,500. 

 WORLD

UPI 20190616 Hong Kong citizens take part in a massive protest aimed at an extradition bill proposed by the pro-Beijing government on the streets of downtown Hong Kong. Source: Stephen Shaver/UPI

#POWER: A massive power outage blacked out Argentina and Uruguay, leaving both South American countries without electricity.

#HONG KONG: Hundreds of thousands of people rallied in central Hong Kong in another day of demonstrations, protesting against a hugely controversial extradition law.

#UNITED KINGDOM: One of the candidates for the Tory leadership contest - Rory Stewart – said that he would set up a Citizen’s Assembly in Britain to solve Brexit if he became Prime Minister, ahead of a Channel 4 debate on the issue. 

PARTING SHOT

It’s that time of the year again, when Dubliners and tourists who may or may not have read James Joyce’s seminal piece of Modernist fiction done silly hats and dresses and celebrate the novel Ulysses.

For the day that’s in it, here’s a video of Sweny’s pharmacy at Lincoln Place in Dublin, immortalised by Leopold Bloom’s fictional visit there on 16 June 1904.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

