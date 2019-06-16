Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the Joyce Stagers enjoying the Bloomsday celebrations this morning in Glasnevin Cemetery. The Joyce Stagers enacted Paddy Dignam's Funeral from Hades, Episode 6, of James Joyce's Ulysses. Source: Iain White - Fennell Photography

WORLD

Hong Kong citizens take part in a massive protest aimed at an extradition bill proposed by the pro-Beijing government on the streets of downtown Hong Kong. Source: Stephen Shaver/UPI

#POWER: A massive power outage blacked out Argentina and Uruguay, leaving both South American countries without electricity.

#HONG KONG: Hundreds of thousands of people rallied in central Hong Kong in another day of demonstrations, protesting against a hugely controversial extradition law.

#UNITED KINGDOM: One of the candidates for the Tory leadership contest - Rory Stewart – said that he would set up a Citizen’s Assembly in Britain to solve Brexit if he became Prime Minister, ahead of a Channel 4 debate on the issue.

PARTING SHOT

It’s that time of the year again, when Dubliners and tourists who may or may not have read James Joyce’s seminal piece of Modernist fiction done silly hats and dresses and celebrate the novel Ulysses.

For the day that’s in it, here’s a video of Sweny’s pharmacy at Lincoln Place in Dublin, immortalised by Leopold Bloom’s fictional visit there on 16 June 1904.