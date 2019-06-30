Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sofia Daly (8) plays alongside a giant inflatable snake as part of Tayto Park Funfest in Co Meath . Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

US president Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Pan-Moon Joint Security Area (JSA) military demarcation line. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#HEATWAVE: A welcome temperature drop hit western parts of Europe today bringing relief to areas that have sweltered through a widespread, deadly heatwave for almost a week.

#UNITED KINGDOM: British Foreign Secretary and UK Prime Minister candidate Jeremy Hunt said in an interview that he’d “never allow our union to be broken up”, citing having Welsh and Irish blood as his reason for this.

#NORTH KOREA: US president Donald Trump stepped onto North Korean soil as he met Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula, in a symbolic diplomatic event and a first for any sitting US president.

#LONDON: Police launched a murder investigation after a 26-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant died after being stabbed in Croydon yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

Yesterday marked Dublin Pride, with thousands of people coming out to march in support and solidarity with Ireland’s LGBT+ community. Ireland has come a long way in terms of gay rights over the last few decades.

This RTÉ Archive footage from 1979 looks at the National Gay Federation (NGF) which was established at the Hirschfeld Centre in Temple Bar, Dublin.

Ireland’s Eye interviewed David Norris and a number of volunteers at the centre and took a visit to Flikkers Nightclub, which ran Wednesday to Sunday at the centre. The footage showcases just how much attitudes in Ireland have changed over the last 40 years.

Give it a watch here.

