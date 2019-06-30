Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has said that a trade agreement reached between the EU and a South American trading bloc is “a bad deal” for Ireland’s beef sector.
- Aer Lingus apologised to customers who had to sleep overnight at Lisbon Airport after their flight to Cork was cancelled last night.
- Gardaí were investigating after a man died in single-vehicle collision in Co Tipperary this morning.
- A man who was seriously injured in “one punch” type of assault on a Co Down beach died in hospital.
- Irish boxer Kurt Walker picked up Ireland’s first gold medal of the European Games after his unanimous decision victory over Ukranian Mykola Butsenko.
- Tributes were paid to a teenage girl who died on Friday after getting into difficulty while swimming off the Louth coast.
- An appeal was issued by gardaí for information after a toddler was struck in a hit-and-run collision that occurred in Bandon, Co Cork yesterday evening.
- Records showed how member of the public, charities and representative groups wrote to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade about cancellation of Africa Day’s flagship event at Farmleigh House.
WORLD
#HEATWAVE: A welcome temperature drop hit western parts of Europe today bringing relief to areas that have sweltered through a widespread, deadly heatwave for almost a week.
#UNITED KINGDOM: British Foreign Secretary and UK Prime Minister candidate Jeremy Hunt said in an interview that he’d “never allow our union to be broken up”, citing having Welsh and Irish blood as his reason for this.
#NORTH KOREA: US president Donald Trump stepped onto North Korean soil as he met Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula, in a symbolic diplomatic event and a first for any sitting US president.
#LONDON: Police launched a murder investigation after a 26-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant died after being stabbed in Croydon yesterday.
PARTING SHOT
Yesterday marked Dublin Pride, with thousands of people coming out to march in support and solidarity with Ireland’s LGBT+ community. Ireland has come a long way in terms of gay rights over the last few decades.
This RTÉ Archive footage from 1979 looks at the National Gay Federation (NGF) which was established at the Hirschfeld Centre in Temple Bar, Dublin.
Ireland’s Eye interviewed David Norris and a number of volunteers at the centre and took a visit to Flikkers Nightclub, which ran Wednesday to Sunday at the centre. The footage showcases just how much attitudes in Ireland have changed over the last 40 years.
