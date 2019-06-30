This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Kim meets Trump, Creed hits out at Mercosur deal and heatwave abates in Europe – It’s The Fix.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 8:05 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

AO9Z3998 Sofia Daly (8) plays alongside a giant inflatable snake as part of Tayto Park Funfest in Co Meath . Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

  • Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has said that a trade agreement reached between the EU and a South American trading bloc is “a bad deal” for Ireland’s beef sector. 
  • Aer Lingus apologised to customers who had to sleep overnight at Lisbon Airport after their flight to Cork was cancelled last night.
  • Gardaí were investigating after a man died in single-vehicle collision in Co Tipperary this morning.
  • A man who was seriously injured in “one punch” type of assault on a Co Down beach died in hospital.
  • Irish boxer Kurt Walker picked up Ireland’s first gold medal of the European Games after his unanimous decision victory over Ukranian Mykola Butsenko.
  • Tributes were paid to a teenage girl who died on Friday after getting into difficulty while swimming off the Louth coast.
  • An appeal was issued by gardaí for information after a toddler was struck in a hit-and-run collision that occurred in Bandon, Co Cork yesterday evening.
  • Records showed how member of the public, charities and representative groups wrote to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade about cancellation of Africa Day’s flagship event at Farmleigh House.

WORLD 

Korea: U.S. - North Korea Summit US president Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Pan-Moon Joint Security Area (JSA) military demarcation line. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#HEATWAVE:  A welcome temperature drop hit western parts of Europe today bringing relief to areas that have sweltered through a widespread, deadly heatwave for almost a week.

#UNITED KINGDOM: British Foreign Secretary and UK Prime Minister candidate Jeremy Hunt said in an interview that he’d “never allow our union to be broken up”, citing having Welsh and Irish blood as his reason for this.

#NORTH KOREA: US president Donald Trump stepped onto North Korean soil as he met Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula, in a symbolic diplomatic event and a first for any sitting US president. 

#LONDON: Police launched a murder investigation after a 26-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant died after being stabbed in Croydon yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

Yesterday marked Dublin Pride, with thousands of people coming out to march in support and solidarity with Ireland’s LGBT+ community. Ireland has come a long way in terms of gay rights over the last few decades.

This RTÉ Archive footage from 1979 looks at the National Gay Federation (NGF) which was established at the Hirschfeld Centre in Temple Bar, Dublin.

Ireland’s Eye interviewed David Norris and a number of volunteers at the centre and took a visit to Flikkers Nightclub, which ran Wednesday to Sunday at the centre. The footage showcases just how much attitudes in Ireland have changed over the last 40 years.

Give it a watch here

Comments have been disabled as a story mentioned is before the courts

