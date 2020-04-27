Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Department of Health said another 18 people have died and a further 386 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.
- One of Ireland’s foremost poets Eavan Boland died aged 75.
- The government has said it’s aware some Irish people are “getting fed up of social distancing measures”.
- A lobby group has said it seeking the government’s help to save 90% of restaurants from permanent closure.
- An investigation was launched into the unexplained deaths of two women at a hostel in Tullamore.
- There are “deep concerns” about the lack of reporting of Covid-19 deaths among people with intellectual disabilities.
- Tiede Herrema – the Dutch businessman kidnapped by the IRA in 1975 – died aged 99.
- Donegal locals were “angry and frustrated” that Northern Ireland day trippers are not covered by Covid-19 laws.
- The Rose of Tralee festival has been cancelled for the first time in its history due to Covid-19.
INTERNATIONAL
#UK: Boris Johnson returned to Downing Street today and said the UK has “wrestled Covid-19 to the floor” but that lockdown must remain for now.
#SPECULATION: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is “alive and well”, South Korea has said.
#JACINDA ARDERN: New Zealand is set to ease its strict lockdown measures as Covid-19 numbers fall.
PARTING SHOT
RTÉ reporter Philip Bromwell was on hand today as family members formed a guard of honour for 86-year-old Barbara Holmes as she was released from hospital after recovering from Covid-19.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS