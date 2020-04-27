This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 April, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Monday 27 Apr 2020, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

3257 Closed shutter A colourful painting decorates the closed shutters of a Dublin restaurant. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-mon-apr-27-2020 Travellers walk beneath a 'thank you NHS' message displayed at a largely empty Waterloo station, in London Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

#UK: Boris Johnson returned to Downing Street today and said the UK has “wrestled Covid-19 to the floor” but that lockdown must remain for now.

#SPECULATION: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is “alive and well”, South Korea has said.

#JACINDA ARDERN: New Zealand is set to ease its strict lockdown measures as Covid-19 numbers fall.

PARTING SHOT

RTÉ reporter Philip Bromwell was on hand today as family members formed a guard of honour for 86-year-old Barbara Holmes as she was released from hospital after recovering from Covid-19.

It’s a lovely sight.

Sean Murray
