Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A colourful painting decorates the closed shutters of a Dublin restaurant. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Travellers walk beneath a 'thank you NHS' message displayed at a largely empty Waterloo station, in London Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

#UK: Boris Johnson returned to Downing Street today and said the UK has “wrestled Covid-19 to the floor” but that lockdown must remain for now.

#SPECULATION: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is “alive and well”, South Korea has said.

#JACINDA ARDERN: New Zealand is set to ease its strict lockdown measures as Covid-19 numbers fall.

PARTING SHOT

RTÉ reporter Philip Bromwell was on hand today as family members formed a guard of honour for 86-year-old Barbara Holmes as she was released from hospital after recovering from Covid-19.

It’s a lovely sight.