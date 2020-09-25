#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Covid-19 cases, a stabbing in Paris and a shooting in London made the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Friday 25 Sep 2020, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Closed shops876 A fairly empty Henry Street in Dublin city. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • No deaths and 326 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
  • The chief medical officers on both sides of the border made a joint appeal to stop “all but necessary” cross-border travel to reduce the spread of Covid-19.
  • All higher education institutions have been asked to deliver lectures remotely where possible for the next two weeks
  • A family were forced to flee their home in Dundalk in Co Louth after a series of incidents they believe are racially motivated.
  • Details were released today on how recipients of the PUP or Covid wage subsidy scheme can pay back the tax they owe
  • Homelessness charities urged the government to take action in next month’s Budget as the latest figures showed that just over 8,700 people were homeless in August.
  • The European Commission is to appeal the €14.3 billion Apple and Ireland tax ruling. 
  • Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s over a shooting that took place in Clonee, Co Meath, in May. 
  • The Supreme Court told the Information Commissioner to re-examine two cases which saw journalists unable to access files because State bodies claimed they were commercially sensitive.
  • Gardaí appealed for witnesses following the assault of two teenage boys in Crumlin.

INTERNATIONAL

police-officer-shot A police officer lays flowers outside Croydon Custody Centre in south London where a fellow police officer was shot dead today. Source: Aaron Chown/PA Images

#PARIS: Two people were seriously injured in a Paris knife attack outside the former Charlie Hebdo office.

#AUSTRALIA: Ciara Glennon’s family remembered the “courage” of the Irish woman after her murderer’s guilty verdict

#LONDON: A police officer died after he was shot inside a police station by a man who then turned the gun on himself.

#MADRID: Spanish officials expanded a lockdown in and around Madrid to cover one million people, as European nations faced up to a sustained spike in virus cases.

#US: The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in state at the US Capitol, the first woman in American history to do so, in commemoration of her extraordinary life.

PARTING SHOT

Towards the end of the line of mourners as Ruth Bader Ginsburg lay in state at the US Capitol today, one dropped to the ground and did three quick push-ups. It was Bryant Johnson, the justice’s beloved trainer of her popular workouts.

Source: C-SPAN/YouTube

