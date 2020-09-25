Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A fairly empty Henry Street in Dublin city. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A police officer lays flowers outside Croydon Custody Centre in south London where a fellow police officer was shot dead today. Source: Aaron Chown/PA Images

#PARIS: Two people were seriously injured in a Paris knife attack outside the former Charlie Hebdo office.

#AUSTRALIA: Ciara Glennon’s family remembered the “courage” of the Irish woman after her murderer’s guilty verdict.

#LONDON: A police officer died after he was shot inside a police station by a man who then turned the gun on himself.

#MADRID: Spanish officials expanded a lockdown in and around Madrid to cover one million people, as European nations faced up to a sustained spike in virus cases.

#US: The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in state at the US Capitol, the first woman in American history to do so, in commemoration of her extraordinary life.

PARTING SHOT

Towards the end of the line of mourners as Ruth Bader Ginsburg lay in state at the US Capitol today, one dropped to the ground and did three quick push-ups. It was Bryant Johnson, the justice’s beloved trainer of her popular workouts.