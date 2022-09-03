Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 3 September 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round up of what made the news today.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 3 Sep 2022, 8:00 PM
43 minutes ago 1,158 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5857172

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

becky hill 292 copy Fans cheer as Becky Hill performed on the main stage at Electric Picnic. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

  • The Department for Social Protection confirmed that some people who have applied for emergency social welfare payments are waiting up to eight weeks to receive their payment.
  • Dart services between  Dun Laoghaire and Greystones were suspended for the weekend due to signalling and line maintenance works. 
  • The HSE issued a warning about high-strength MDMA being sold at Electric Picnic this weekend.
  • Actor and activist Jane Fonda announced on Friday that she has cancer, and has begun chemotherapy in her battle against the disease.
  • Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald travelled Stateside this weekend to meet with political and business leaders in California.
  • Gardaí appealed for witnesses after a man his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision in county Wexford last night.
  • Micheál Martin said that the DUP’s refusal to participate in forming an executive in the North was “unacceptable”.
  • Met Éireann issued a Status Orange rainfall warning for 13 counties for early tomorrow, with heavy rainfall expected.
  • A man died in Co Waterford after he was struck by an SUV on Thursday. 
  • EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said that the European Union is “well prepared” in the event of a total halt in Russian gas deliveries
  • A boy was is in a critical condition after an assault outside a nightclub in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, in the early hours of this morning.

WORLD 

braemar-royal-highland-gathering A participant competes in the weight throw during the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar, Scotland. Source: PA

#PAKISTAN: Pakistan appealed to the international community for an “immense humanitarian response” to unprecedented flooding that has left at least 1,265 people dead.

#UNITED STATES: Nasa postponed its rocket launch to the moon for the second time due to a leak.

#RUSSIA: Russians paid their final respects to the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, in a ceremony held in Moscow without much fanfare and with President Vladimir Putin notably absent.

PARTING SHOT

“I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus.”

Serena Williams bid farewell to the world of professional tennis yesterday after bowing out in the third round of the US Open. She gave a teary goodbye:

