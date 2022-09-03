Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#PAKISTAN: Pakistan appealed to the international community for an “immense humanitarian response” to unprecedented flooding that has left at least 1,265 people dead.
#UNITED STATES: Nasa postponed its rocket launch to the moon for the second time due to a leak.
#RUSSIA: Russians paid their final respects to the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, in a ceremony held in Moscow without much fanfare and with President Vladimir Putin notably absent.
“I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus.”
Serena Williams bid farewell to the world of professional tennis yesterday after bowing out in the third round of the US Open. She gave a teary goodbye:
