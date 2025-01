NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you all of today’s top stories.

Newly appointed junior minister at the Department of Agriculture Michael Healy-Rae raises a fist in triumph as he follows Taoiseach Micheál Martin inside Government Buildings today. Justin Farrelly Justin Farrelly

Robert F Kennedy Jr appears before the Senate Finance Committee for his confirmation hearing at the Capitol in Washington. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TRUMP’S PICKS: Robert F Kennedy Jr was grilled on anti-vax positions and his support for Donald Trump’s anti-abortion policies at a US Senate hearing.

#INDIA: A pre-dawn crush at the world’s largest religious gathering killed at least 30 people in India, with many more injured after a surging crowd spilled out of a police cordon and trampled bystanders.

#AUSTRALIA An Australian court convicted 14 members of a fringe religious group of manslaughter over the death of an eight-year-old girl with diabetes who was deprived of life-saving insulin.

