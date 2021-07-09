Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Labour candidate Senator Ivana Bacik with Labour Leader Alan Kelly outside the RDS count centre for the Dublin Bay South by-election. Source: Sam Boal

WORLD

A statue of the UK's Charles I in London seen after England football fans gave it a make over with a road cone as a hat and a scarf made from a flag.Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#VACCINES: The WHO said there was a “likely causal association” between coronavirus vaccines using mRNA technology and “very rare” heart inflammations, but the benefits still outweigh the risks.

#UK: Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to murdering Sarah Everard in a case that caused widespread shock and outrage.

#WEST BANK: Israel demolished the family home of a Palestinian-American man accused of carrying out a deadly attack on Israelis in the occupied West Bank, rejecting pleas from his estranged wife that he rarely lived in the house, which she shared with their three children.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

For the weekend that’s in it. Writer Amy O’Connor neatly sums up the mood of many people across Ireland ahead of England v Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Irish people supporting Italy on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/nayU9CIPPo — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) July 9, 2021

Can’t see the post? click here.