Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND
- Labour’s Ivana Bacik cruised to victory in the Dublin Bay South by-election after topping the poll.
- Because of Fianna Fáil’s performance in the election, questions were raised about Micheál Martin’s leadership of the party.
- 631 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ireland. A total of 50 patients are in hospital, including 15 in ICU.
- Indoor hospitality will likely to reopen between 19 and 26 July, the Tanáiste said.
- Ryanair and the Department of Transport offered conflicting views on whether the airline had agreed to operate flights between Kerry and Dublin.
- AA Roadwatch is set to discontinue its radio traffic reports after 32 years.
- Basketball Ireland is conducting a “full investigation” after its CEO’s comment about Raheem Sterling.
- Hungary’s government has written to Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman defending the country’s new anti-LGBT laws.
- A Brazilian man was jailed over his involvement in a botched Offaly shooting plot.
WORLD
#VACCINES: The WHO said there was a “likely causal association” between coronavirus vaccines using mRNA technology and “very rare” heart inflammations, but the benefits still outweigh the risks.
#UK: Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to murdering Sarah Everard in a case that caused widespread shock and outrage.
#WEST BANK: Israel demolished the family home of a Palestinian-American man accused of carrying out a deadly attack on Israelis in the occupied West Bank, rejecting pleas from his estranged wife that he rarely lived in the house, which she shared with their three children.
PARTING SHOT
For the weekend that’s in it. Writer Amy O’Connor neatly sums up the mood of many people across Ireland ahead of England v Italy in the Euro 2020 final.
Irish people supporting Italy on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/nayU9CIPPo— ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) July 9, 2021
