Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A woman soaking in the February sun in Glasnevin, Dublin today Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, left, shakes hands with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker Source: Francisco Seco AP/PA Images

#SPLITTERS: Seven UK Labour MPs quit the party claiming it’s ‘institutionally anti-semitic’ and run by ‘the machine of the hard left’.

#SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: Alec Baldwin has said Trump’s comments could be a “threat” to his safety after the president’s fury at a TV skit.

#GEORGE MENDONSA: The sailor who kissed a woman in the iconic V-J Day Times Square photo has died aged 95.

PARTING SHOT

German actor Bruno Ganz has died aged 77 from cancer.

This obituary on the Guardian delves into the life of the man perhaps best known for his portrayal of Hitler in the 2004 film Downfall.