Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A garda told the court he thought Bobby Ryan could have been assaulted and left to die in the tank.
- A Cork camogie player is to plead not guilty to assault charges.
- A man was attached as a paedophile-hunting group broadcasted a live “sting” on Facebook.
- A new report has warned that young people in the North could be “groomed into violent activity” if a hard border returns.
- A property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties received 240 hours community service.
- The FSAI developed new a new DNA food scanning tool to clamp down on food fraud.
- Temperatures are set to hit the mid-teens this week.
- Emergency services dealt with a chemical incident in Co Clare.
- A Longford GP surgery was spray painted with anti-abortion graffiti overnight.
- Previously unknown monuments has been unearthed using Google Earth imagery.
INTERNATIONAL
#SPLITTERS: Seven UK Labour MPs quit the party claiming it’s ‘institutionally anti-semitic’ and run by ‘the machine of the hard left’.
#SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: Alec Baldwin has said Trump’s comments could be a “threat” to his safety after the president’s fury at a TV skit.
#GEORGE MENDONSA: The sailor who kissed a woman in the iconic V-J Day Times Square photo has died aged 95.
PARTING SHOT
German actor Bruno Ganz has died aged 77 from cancer.
This obituary on the Guardian delves into the life of the man perhaps best known for his portrayal of Hitler in the 2004 film Downfall.
A clip of Ganz in the part, ranting and raving in his bunker, became an internet sensation, with the subtitles adjusted repeatedly to make it appear that he was fulminating on some crisis of the day – the relegation of Newcastle United, say, or the shortcomings of the latest games console or mobile phone.
