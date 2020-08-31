Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Angela Dorgan, Chair of the National Campaign for the Arts, near Grafton Street Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

An aerialist performs during a brief DistDancing performance in London Source: PA Images

#NEW ZEALAND Schools in Auckland re-opened as New Zealand’s largest city emerged from lockdown.

#US Democrats accused Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign after protests erupted in the state of Oregon.

#RWANDA Paul Rusesabagina, who was portrayed in the film Hotel Rwanda as a hero who saved the lives of more than 1,200 people from the country’s genocide, was arrested by the country’s government on terror charges.

#UK Two men detained after a Ryanair flight to the UK was intercepted by RAF fighter jets were released without charge, after a suspicious object left in the toilet was discovered to be a mobile phone.

PARTING SHOT

It’s been a hectic few weeks in Belarus, following the country’s disputed election earlier this month.

There have been ongoing protests in the former Soviet country amid anger at the return of President Alexander Lukashenko to power, with many there disputing the official results.

The situation contains far too much nuance to distil into this part of the Evening Fix, but sometimes a photograph can do a much better job than words.

This one, which has emerged today, brilliantly captures the tensions currently in the country: