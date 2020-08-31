This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 31 August, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Lockdown lifted in Kildare; Traveller family’s devastation after fire damages their new home; and 53 new cases of Covid-19.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 31 Aug 2020, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

001 live events Angela Dorgan, Chair of the National Campaign for the Arts, near Grafton Street Source: RollingNews.ie

  • A localised lockdown in Co Kildare was lifted.
  • A Traveller family expressed their devastation after a house they were supposed to move into was destroyed in a suspected arson attack last night.
  • Another 53 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by health officials.
  • Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he is not ruling himself out as a candidate for the Irish EU Commissioner post.
  • Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn rejected suggestions that large social gatherings could be prevented if pubs were allowed to re-open.
  • A Dublin man who was charged over the seizure of a firearm after the murder of his son last year was jailed for six years by the Special Criminal Court.
  •  It emerged that the Government is considering a ban on alcohol at concerts as a way of allowing gigs to resume during the pandemic.
  • A migrant rights group sought a meeting with the Taoiseach about “serious and consistent concerns” facing workers face in the meat sector.
  • New data from the Central Statistics Office showed that overseas travel to and from Ireland increased substantially last month compared to June.
  • Lisa Smith, who is charged with membership of the Islamic State terrorist group and with financing terrorism, was returned for trial.

INTERNATIONAL

PA An aerialist performs during a brief DistDancing performance in London Source: PA Images

#NEW ZEALAND Schools in Auckland re-opened as New Zealand’s largest city emerged from lockdown.

#US Democrats accused Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign after protests erupted in the state of Oregon.

#RWANDA Paul Rusesabagina, who was portrayed in the film Hotel Rwanda as a hero who saved the lives of more than 1,200 people from the country’s genocide, was arrested by the country’s government on terror charges.

#UK Two men detained after a Ryanair flight to the UK was intercepted by RAF fighter jets were released without charge, after a suspicious object left in the toilet was discovered to be a mobile phone.

PARTING SHOT

It’s been a hectic few weeks in Belarus, following the country’s disputed election earlier this month.

There have been ongoing protests in the former Soviet country amid anger at the return of President Alexander Lukashenko to power, with many there  disputing the official results.

The situation contains far too much nuance to distil into this part of the Evening Fix, but sometimes a photograph can do a much better job than words.

This one, which has emerged today, brilliantly captures the tensions currently in the country:

