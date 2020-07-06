Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney as they briefed the media post Cabinet meeting Source: Julien Behal Photography via RollingNews.ie

Health officials have confirmed that no further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he would take a “very dim view” of private hospitals making a profit on Covid-19 testing.

making a profit on Covid-19 testing. Councillors in Dublin city have this evening ratified the nomination of former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan for the honorary freedom of the city of Dublin.

for the honorary freedom of the city of Dublin. The Cabinet has decided not to lift travel restrictions , including the 14-day quarantine advice, for people arriving from other countries.

, including the 14-day quarantine advice, for people arriving from other countries. A personnel absence in April and the encoding of staff data lead to a delay in publishing 244 cases of Covid-19 at Dublin’s Mater Hospital , an internal HSE report has found.

, an internal HSE report has found. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the full reopening of pubs on 20 July “could be delayed” if the rules are not adhered to.

on 20 July “could be delayed” if the rules are not adhered to. A man has been arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of Clive Staunton in Leixlip, Co Kildare in November 2018.

of Clive Staunton in Leixlip, Co Kildare in November 2018. Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has hit out at ”homophobic” attempts on social media to link him to views which purport to condone paedophilia.

INTERNATIONAL

The full moon rises over a dancing lady on the Spanish city building in Whitley Bay. Source: Owen Humphreys via PA Images

#TRIBUTES: Tributes have been paid to legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone, one of the world’s most prolific film composers, who has died aged 91.

#DEATH: Broadway star and actor Nick Cordero, who had his leg amputated due to complications with Covid-19 earlier this year, has died.

#LOCKDOWN: Australia will effectively seal off the state of Victoria from the rest of the country as authorities announce unprecedented measures to tackle a worrying surge in coronavirus cases.

PARTING SHOT

On Friday, TheJournal.ie and the European Parliament in Ireland gathered together a panel of experts to discuss what the proliferatoin of misinformation and disinformation around the coronavirus means for Ireland, the UK and Europe.

Deputy editor, and the lead of TheJournal.ie‘s FactCheck project, Christine Bohan was joined on the panel by FullFact’s Nicola Aitken, Per Enerud of the European External Action Service and MEP Billy Kelleher.

Click here to watch on YouTube