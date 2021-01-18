Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Streets were largely empty in Dublin city today. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A military band at a dress rehearsal for Joe Biden's inauguration. Source: Rod Lamkey - Pool via CNP/PA Images

#LONDON: Several people were fined following a London protest over the Brexit fishing deal.

#POISONING: A Russian court ordered that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny be jailed for 30 days.

#SECURITY CHECKS: National Guard troops are being vetted amid fears of an insider attack at Joe Biden’s inauguration.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

This report on RTÉ delves into the story Sydney V Regan, who bequeathed €2 million to the Department of Music at University College Cork upon his death in 2017 after making his home in Cobh.