Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Eight deaths and 2,121 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- Tributes were paid after a Kilkenny nursing home worker died with Covid-19.
- The board of the Coombe Hospital is to discuss how family members of some hospital staff received leftover vaccines.
- Arrivals to Ireland from South America must have a negative Covid-19 test AND self-isolate for 14 days.
- Tonight’s NPHET briefing heard that the benefits of Covid-19 vaccines ‘continue to outweigh risks’ as 81 cases of suspected side effects have been reported.
- Simon Harris said it’s ‘important’ Oireachtas gets opportunity to scrutinise the salary hike for the new Department of Health Secretary General.
- The volume of trucks arriving in Ireland is 50% lower than expected due to Covid restrictions and Brexit.
- Over 400 fines have been issued by gardaí for non-essential travel since last Monday.
- The PSNI appealed for information on a missing Northern Irish teenager who is believed to be in Co Clare.
- Gardaí issued a warning to online shoppers over a courier payment scam.
- Dublin City Council has hit out at “hostile” commentary around the proposed white-water rafting facility.
INTERNATIONAL
#LONDON: Several people were fined following a London protest over the Brexit fishing deal.
#POISONING: A Russian court ordered that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny be jailed for 30 days.
#SECURITY CHECKS: National Guard troops are being vetted amid fears of an insider attack at Joe Biden’s inauguration.
PARTING SHOT
This report on RTÉ delves into the story Sydney V Regan, who bequeathed €2 million to the Department of Music at University College Cork upon his death in 2017 after making his home in Cobh.
A British master builder who made Cobh in Co Cork his home has bequeathed €2 million to the Department of Music at University College Cork to benefit the students there. A keen music lover, Sydney V Regan passed away in 2017 at the age of 85. | https://t.co/ELg2Qhpgc9 pic.twitter.com/TGYWWPFLzD— RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 18, 2021
