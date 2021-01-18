#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 18 January 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Monday 18 Jan 2021, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Empty Dublin 003 Streets were largely empty in Dublin city today. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

dress-rehearsal-ahead-of-biden-inauguration A military band at a dress rehearsal for Joe Biden's inauguration. Source: Rod Lamkey - Pool via CNP/PA Images

#LONDON: Several people were fined following a London protest over the Brexit fishing deal.

#POISONING: A Russian court ordered that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny be jailed for 30 days. 

#SECURITY CHECKS: National Guard troops are being vetted amid fears of an insider attack at Joe Biden’s inauguration

PARTING SHOT

This report on RTÉ delves into the story Sydney V Regan, who bequeathed €2 million to the Department of Music at University College Cork upon his death in 2017 after making his home in Cobh.

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

