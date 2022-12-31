Advertisement

# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: New Year's Eve
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

photo-leah-farrellrollingnews-ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie People walking this morning at the docks in Dublin Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

russian-rockets-hit-ukrainian-capital-kyiv Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A view of damage after rockets fired by Russian forces hit the center of Ukrainian capital Kyiv today Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

#POPE: Former Pope Benedict XVI has died at the age of 95, almost a decade after he became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.

#UKRAINE: Russian strikes have targeted several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, where the attacks have killed at least one person and wounded several others.

#IDAHO: US police investigating the stabbing of four students at a small Idaho university said Friday they had arrested a man on the other side of the country.

#WALTERS: Pioneering TV journalist Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93.

PARTING SHOT

Countries around the world have already begun ringing in the New Year.

Here’s a snap of the firework display in Sydney, Australia. 

sydney-australia-1-january-2023-australia-celebrates-the-arrival-of-2023-with-a-midnight-fireworks-display-on-sydney-harbour-pictured-the-9pm-fireworks-show-credit-robert-wallace-wallace-medi Alamy Stock Photo Australia celebrates the arrival of 2023 with a midnight fireworks display on Sydney Harbour Alamy Stock Photo

