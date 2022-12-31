Here's What Happened Today: New Year's Eve

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#POPE: Former Pope Benedict XVI has died at the age of 95, almost a decade after he became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.
#UKRAINE: Russian strikes have targeted several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, where the attacks have killed at least one person and wounded several others.
#IDAHO: US police investigating the stabbing of four students at a small Idaho university said Friday they had arrested a man on the other side of the country.
#WALTERS: Pioneering TV journalist Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93.
Countries around the world have already begun ringing in the New Year.
Here’s a snap of the firework display in Sydney, Australia.
