NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A frozen Celtic cross on Galtymore mountain on the Limerick-Tipperary border. Anna May Anna May

INTERNATIONAL

Cars are left charred inside a dealership in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Los Angeles. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#34 FELONIES: US president-elect Donald Trump was formally sentenced in his hush money case, but the judge declined to impose any punishment.

#LOS ANGELES: The death toll from the Los Angeles-area fires rose to ten, according to the county officials, with US President Joe Biden likening the devastation to a “war scene”.

#GAZA: Research published in The Lancet medical journal estimated that the death toll in Gaza during the first nine months of the Israel-Hamas war was around 40% higher than recorded by the Palestinian territory’s health ministry.

#DELL OF KILLIEHUNTLY: Police in Scotland began investigating a sighting of another two lynx in the Highlands.

#ALICANTE: A man who appeared court over the discovery of John George’s body was released on bail pending an ongoing criminal probe.

PARTING SHOT

The winners of the 61st BTYSTE are Ciara Murphy, Saoirse Murphy & Laoise Murphy, from Presentation Secondary School Tralee 👏👏👏

#BTYSTE #BTYSTE2025 pic.twitter.com/5GV0dweD41 — BT Young Scientist (@BTYSTE) January 10, 2025

Three sisters from Presentation Secondary School in Tralee, Co Kerry have won this year’s BT Young Scientists Award.

Ciara (17), Saoirse (15) and Laoise Murphy (12) won the top prize with their project, ACT (Aid Care Treat): App-timising emergency response.

This is the second year this project has been recognised at the exhibition, having previously been awarded Runner-Up Group in 2024.