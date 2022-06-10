#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Friday 10 Jun 2022, 8:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,346 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5787984

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

peoples art 743 People prepare their art work for the People's Art 2022 on St Stephens Green. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

an-image-of-ivanka-trump-is-seen-on-a-screen-during-a-house-select-committee-hearing-to-investigate-the-january-6th-attack-on-the-us-capitol-in-the-cannon-house-office-building-on-capitol-hill-in-was An image of Ivanka Trump is seen on a screen as she testifies during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the 6 January Attack on the US Capitol. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE The United Nations said that unfair trials of prisoners of war amounted to war crimes, after three foreigners captured fighting for Ukraine were sentenced to death by pro-Russian rebels.

#NOVEMBER 2015 Prosecutors requested a life sentence without parole for the main suspect in the November 2015 attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.

#NEW RULE The US is ending its requirement that international passengers to provide a negative Covid-19 test within a day of entering the country, with the mandate set to expire on Sunday.

#CAPITOL ATTACK The House committee investigating the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol laid the blame firmly on former president Donald Trump.

PARTING SHOT

After 37 years, Aussie soap Neighbours has finished filming its last-ever episode, with the final instalment to air later this summer.

The soap announced in March that production would cease in June after the UK’s Channel 5 decided to cease airing the show.

RTÉ has confirmed that the last episode is due to be broadcast here on 3 August after being released in Australia on the first of the month.

The episode will see some of the show’s famous cast members, including Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, return to Ramsey Street, so mark your calendars.

