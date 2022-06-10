Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí made 182 arrests over the Bank Holiday weekend for alleged instances of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
- Health officials are monitoring Ireland’s Covid-19 situation “very closely” as the number of patients with the virus in hospital more than doubled in a fortnight.
- Bausch+Lomb said it is willing to meet Siptu members to clarify its latest pay proposal in a bid to halt planned industrial action.
- An investigation was launched after over 500 brown trout died in a serious fish kill in the River Rye in Leixlip, Co Kildare.
- The jury in the trial of a food-delivery cyclist accused of murdering teenager Josh Dunne questioned why the “instigator” of the fatal row was not called to give evidence in the trial.
- The number of Ukrainian refugees that have arrived in Ireland increased by just over 2,500 in two weeks, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.
- The number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in Ireland has climbed to nine, according to new figures released by health authorities.
- A man was hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries in a traffic incident while walking on O’Connell Bridge in Dublin city centre today.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE The United Nations said that unfair trials of prisoners of war amounted to war crimes, after three foreigners captured fighting for Ukraine were sentenced to death by pro-Russian rebels.
#NOVEMBER 2015 Prosecutors requested a life sentence without parole for the main suspect in the November 2015 attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.
#NEW RULE The US is ending its requirement that international passengers to provide a negative Covid-19 test within a day of entering the country, with the mandate set to expire on Sunday.
#CAPITOL ATTACK The House committee investigating the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol laid the blame firmly on former president Donald Trump.
PARTING SHOT
That's a wrap 💛 #Neighbours pic.twitter.com/rCSMpv7rab— Neighbours (@neighbours) June 10, 2022
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
After 37 years, Aussie soap Neighbours has finished filming its last-ever episode, with the final instalment to air later this summer.
The soap announced in March that production would cease in June after the UK’s Channel 5 decided to cease airing the show.
RTÉ has confirmed that the last episode is due to be broadcast here on 3 August after being released in Australia on the first of the month.
The episode will see some of the show’s famous cast members, including Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, return to Ramsey Street, so mark your calendars.
COMMENTS