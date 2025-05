NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

14-year-old disability campaigner Cara Darmody began a 50-hour protest outside Leinster House over the Government’s failure to deliver assessments of needs on time. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid for Gaza are seen at the Kerem Shalom Crossing in southern Israel. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: The United Nations said it received permission to send some 100 trucks of aid into Gaza, as humanitarian assistance trickled back into the territory.

#INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE: The Tánaiste welcomed a review of the EU’s trade ties with Israel amid the alleged human rights abuses in Gaza, while the UK suspended trade deal talks with Israel and summoned the country’s ambassador.

#SYRIA: The EU agreed to lift all their remaining economic sanctions on Syria in a bid to help the war-torn country recover after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.

#DEATH PENALTY: A man was executed in Indiana for the murder of a police officer in 2000, one of three executions to be carried out in the United States this week.

PARTING SHOT

Billy Alexander makes it three in a row with gold medal at RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

An Irish horticulturalist won his third gold medal at the world famous Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Billy Alexander, the owner of Kells Bay Gardens in Co Kerry, was awarded a gold medal by the judging panel at the prestigious event for his fern collection.