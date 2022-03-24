#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 24 March 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Thursday 24 Mar 2022, 8:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,583 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5720437

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

Stand with Ukraine 003 A poster held during a protest outside the Embassy of the Federation of Russia in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

left-to-right-japans-prime-minister-fumio-kishida-canadas-prime-minister-justin-trudeau-u-s-president-joe-biden-germanys-chancellor-olaf-scholz-british-prime-minister-boris-johnson-and-franc International leaders pose for a G7 leaders' family photo during a Nato summit in Brussels. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: US President Joe Biden has backed a proposal to remove Russia from the G20, an intergovernmental forum comprising of the world’s 20 biggest economies, as leaders met in Brussels to discuss their response to the war in Ukraine.

#PERIOD PRODUCTS BILL: Northern Ireland’s assembly passing legislation aimed at tackling period poverty prompted an SDLP politician to break into song in the halls of Stormont.

#US: Former US president Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, Democratic Party leaders and others alleging they falsely accused him of colluding with Russia ahead of the 2016 election.

PARTING SHOT

On this week’s episode of The Explainer, The Journal is asking: How secure is Ireland’s food supply?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had devastating consequences for the Ukrainian people. The effect on the rest of the world pales in comparison, but there has been an impact – sanctions on Russia have led to global disruptions to wheat supplies, which in turn has caused prices to surge.

There’s a potential knock-on effect for meat and dairy if farmers are saddled with additional costs for their livestock feed. Russia also produces a significant proportion of the key ingredients in fertilisers.

So how worried should we be about Ireland’s food security? To discuss this, our presenter Michelle Hennessy is joined this week by Trevor Donnellan, head of economics and surveys at Teagasc, the agriculture and food development authority.


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

