Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Lord Mayor of Drogheda Paul Bell with Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fergus O Dowd at a St Peter's Church after protest against violence in Drogheda. Source: RollingNews.ie

The three children whose bodies were found at a home in Newcastle , Co Dublin have been identified by gardaí as brothers and sister.

, Co Dublin have been identified by gardaí as brothers and sister. Over 1,000 people turned out on Drogheda’s West Street to send a message to the Louth town’s drug gangs that their wave of violence will not be tolerated.

West Street to send a message to the Louth town’s drug gangs that their wave of violence will not be tolerated. A 17-year-old boy has died following a collision on the Naas Road in Clondalkin in the early hours of this morning.

boy has died following a collision on the Naas Road in Clondalkin in the early hours of this morning. The Green Party , in its election manifesto, has promised to introduce a Universal Basic Income, free travel for students and an overhaul of public transport systems.

, in its election manifesto, has promised to introduce a Universal Basic Income, free travel for students and an overhaul of public transport systems. A teenage boy has suffered serious injuries following an alleged altercation with a number of youths in Castleross, Co Louth.

A teenage boy appeared before a special sitting of a Cork court last night charged with the murder of 20-year-old student Cameron Blair at a house party.

at a house party. An addiction expert has warned people to call an ambulance if they are with someone who overdoses on GHB – or any other drug.

– or any other drug. A new report from a Dublin drug and alcohol taskforce has noted easy access to drugs in west Dublin, facilitated in part by an increase in the number of under 18s dealing.

WORLD

Public health academic staff use Infrared thermometers to check the temperature on the forehead and ears of tourists travelling from China. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#CORONAVIRUS: Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that China is facing a “grave situation” given the “accelerating spread” of a new virus that has killed at least 41 people so far.

#IMPEACHMENT: Donald Trump’s lawyers have opened their impeachment trial defence by asserting the US president “did absolutely nothing wrong” when he asked Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

#MEGXIT: Prince William has been handed a new role by Queen Elizabeth as his brother prepares to step back from the royal family.

PARTING SHOT

US Vice President Mike Pence met with US troop during a refuelling stop at Shannon Airport this afternoon. He disembarked Air Force Two to thank the troops who were heading to Iraq.