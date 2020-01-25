Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The three children whose bodies were found at a home in Newcastle, Co Dublin have been identified by gardaí as brothers and sister.
- Over 1,000 people turned out on Drogheda’s West Street to send a message to the Louth town’s drug gangs that their wave of violence will not be tolerated.
- A 17-year-old boy has died following a collision on the Naas Road in Clondalkin in the early hours of this morning.
- The Green Party, in its election manifesto, has promised to introduce a Universal Basic Income, free travel for students and an overhaul of public transport systems.
- A teenage boy has suffered serious injuries following an alleged altercation with a number of youths in Castleross, Co Louth.
- A teenage boy appeared before a special sitting of a Cork court last night charged with the murder of 20-year-old student Cameron Blair at a house party.
- An addiction expert has warned people to call an ambulance if they are with someone who overdoses on GHB – or any other drug.
- A new report from a Dublin drug and alcohol taskforce has noted easy access to drugs in west Dublin, facilitated in part by an increase in the number of under 18s dealing.
WORLD
#CORONAVIRUS: Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that China is facing a “grave situation” given the “accelerating spread” of a new virus that has killed at least 41 people so far.
#IMPEACHMENT: Donald Trump’s lawyers have opened their impeachment trial defence by asserting the US president “did absolutely nothing wrong” when he asked Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.
#MEGXIT: Prince William has been handed a new role by Queen Elizabeth as his brother prepares to step back from the royal family.
PARTING SHOT
US Vice President Mike Pence met with US troop during a refuelling stop at Shannon Airport this afternoon. He disembarked Air Force Two to thank the troops who were heading to Iraq.
