This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 16 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 16 Feb 2020, 7:45 PM
37 minutes ago 2,409 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5009152

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Moylagh JFK 50 mile challenge 002 Marie Masterson and Anita McGivney pictured at the launch of the Moylagh JFK 50 mile challenge in aid of the Irish Cancer Society at Fore Abbey Co Westmeath Source: Andres Poveda

  • A Status Orange wind warning is in effect for nine coastal counties as Storm Dennis hits Ireland. 
  • Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said the new government has to “reflect what the issues were with the people”.
  • The Green Party is seeking to hold talks with other parties to discuss how a new government could deliver on housing, health care and the climate. 
  • Workers are picketing at the gates of one of Northern Ireland’s largest bakeries during strike action intended to disrupt Pancake Tuesday.
  • Gardaí in Cork are investigating after a woman in her 50s was found dead at a house. 
  • Gardaí are appealing to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 55-year-old who is missing from Co Wicklow.
  • A Lithuanian man in his 40s has been charged after gardaí seized €289,000 worth of cannabis during searches in Sligo, Roscommon and Mayo. 
  • Detectives investigating an incident in which a man was shot in the leg in north Belfast last night are appealing for information and witnesses.

INTERNATIONAL

winter-weather-feb-16th-2020 A husky and its owner are rescued by emergency services after flooding in Nantgarw, Wales after Storm Dennis hit the UK Source: Ben Birchall via PA Images

#FLACK: Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton has said that his “heart is broken” following the death of the TV presenter. 

#CORONAVIRUS: The death toll from the coronavirus known as Covid-19 in mainland China has risen by 142 to 1,665.

#BRIDGE: The newly-elected leader of the Scottish Conservatives Jackson Carlaw has backed Boris Johnson’s idea for a bridge between Scotland and Ireland.

PARTING SHOT

A Banksy artwork appeared on the side of a house in Bristol, England just in time for Valentine’s Day on Friday. 

However, the mural has now been covered up after being vandalised yesterday. 

bristol-street-art The new Banksy mural on the side of a house in Bristol Source: Ben Birchall via PA Images

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie