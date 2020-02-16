Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Marie Masterson and Anita McGivney pictured at the launch of the Moylagh JFK 50 mile challenge in aid of the Irish Cancer Society at Fore Abbey Co Westmeath Source: Andres Poveda

A Status Orange wind warning is in effect for nine coastal counties as Storm Dennis hits Ireland.

is in effect for nine coastal counties as Storm Dennis hits Ireland. Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said the new government has to “reflect what the issues were with the people”.

has said the new government has to “reflect what the issues were with the people”. The Green Party is seeking to hold talks with other parties to discuss how a new government could deliver on housing, health care and the climate.

is seeking to hold talks with other parties to discuss how a new government could deliver on housing, health care and the climate. Workers are picketing at the gates of one of Northern Ireland’s largest bakeries during strike action intended to disrupt Pancake Tuesday .

. Gardaí in Cork are investigating after a woman in her 50s was found dead at a house.

at a house. Gardaí are appealing to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 55-year-old who is missing from Co Wicklow.

from Co Wicklow. A Lithuanian man in his 40s has been charged after gardaí seized €289,000 worth of cannabis during searches in Sligo, Roscommon and Mayo.

during searches in Sligo, Roscommon and Mayo. Detectives investigating an incident in which a man was shot in the leg in north Belfast last night are appealing for information and witnesses.

INTERNATIONAL

A husky and its owner are rescued by emergency services after flooding in Nantgarw, Wales after Storm Dennis hit the UK Source: Ben Birchall via PA Images

#FLACK: Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton has said that his “heart is broken” following the death of the TV presenter.

#CORONAVIRUS: The death toll from the coronavirus known as Covid-19 in mainland China has risen by 142 to 1,665.

#BRIDGE: The newly-elected leader of the Scottish Conservatives Jackson Carlaw has backed Boris Johnson’s idea for a bridge between Scotland and Ireland.

PARTING SHOT

A Banksy artwork appeared on the side of a house in Bristol, England just in time for Valentine’s Day on Friday.

However, the mural has now been covered up after being vandalised yesterday.

The new Banksy mural on the side of a house in Bristol Source: Ben Birchall via PA Images