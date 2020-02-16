Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A Status Orange wind warning is in effect for nine coastal counties as Storm Dennis hits Ireland.
- Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said the new government has to “reflect what the issues were with the people”.
- The Green Party is seeking to hold talks with other parties to discuss how a new government could deliver on housing, health care and the climate.
- Workers are picketing at the gates of one of Northern Ireland’s largest bakeries during strike action intended to disrupt Pancake Tuesday.
- Gardaí in Cork are investigating after a woman in her 50s was found dead at a house.
- Gardaí are appealing to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 55-year-old who is missing from Co Wicklow.
- A Lithuanian man in his 40s has been charged after gardaí seized €289,000 worth of cannabis during searches in Sligo, Roscommon and Mayo.
- Detectives investigating an incident in which a man was shot in the leg in north Belfast last night are appealing for information and witnesses.
INTERNATIONAL
#FLACK: Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton has said that his “heart is broken” following the death of the TV presenter.
#CORONAVIRUS: The death toll from the coronavirus known as Covid-19 in mainland China has risen by 142 to 1,665.
#BRIDGE: The newly-elected leader of the Scottish Conservatives Jackson Carlaw has backed Boris Johnson’s idea for a bridge between Scotland and Ireland.
PARTING SHOT
A Banksy artwork appeared on the side of a house in Bristol, England just in time for Valentine’s Day on Friday.
However, the mural has now been covered up after being vandalised yesterday.
